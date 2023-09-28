We're here with another prediction and pick for today's MLB action as we see a tight series take place in the American League East. The New York Yankees (81-77) will take on the Toronto Blue Jays (87-71) for the third and final game of their series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

The New York Yankees are currently fourth in the AL East and have been eliminated from playoff contention, despite posting a solid record throughout the season. They didn't live up to much of their hype as early-season favorites, but it's a byproduct of playing in baseball's toughest division this year. They've been playing spoilers, however, and have a chance to jeopardize Toronto's chances at the postseason. Luke Weaver (RHP) is their probable.

The Toronto Blue Jays are third in the AL East and are fighting for a spot in the American League Wild Card. They need just three more wins to secure their position, and it isn't going to come easy with four games left on the season. They've dropped four of their last six games and desperately need to make up some ground in this series. Chris Bassitt (RHP) will be their starter tonight.

Here are the Yankees-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-140)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+116)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays

TV: YES Network

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET/ 4:07 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

While the Yankees have managed to post a good record by league standards, it was no match for keeping up with the Orioles and Rays in the East. Early in the season, the Yankees were seen on the shortlist of teams that could contend for a World Series. However, injuries and lofty expectations caused them to fall short as they look ahead to next year. New York leads the season series between these teams 7-5 and they'll have a serious chance to spoil Toronto's season if they can hand them another loss on the road.

Luke Weaver (3-5) will start with a 6.47 ERA through 119.2 innings of work. He's hardly been on his game this year and he's turned in pedestrian numbers by his standard. Weaver is 1-4 pitching on the road this year, but he's had a ton of success since being traded to the Yankees late in the season. He's 2-0 as a starter for New York and managed to turn in five scoreless innings in his last outing. Look for him to continue his success with the new squad.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays are going to need to win three of their final four games to clinch a playoff spot. They've made it hard on themselves by dropping their last two games against New York and they're desperate to come out of this series with a win. The glaring issue is that Toronto has failed to score a run this series and remain outscored 0-11. To have a chance in this game, they'll have to wake up behind the plate and put the ball into play. We've seen the Yankees fall apart before, so the Blue Jays need to get the ball rolling early and put runners on the bags.

Chris Bassitt (15-8) will start behind a 3.74 ERA through 192.1 innings of action. He's been their ace pitcher all year and it's not surprising to see him in this spot with their season effectively on the line. At home, Bassitt is 7-4 and has won his last two starts. He posted eight strikeouts in his last start against the Rays, so expect him to have another solid performance knowing he needs a win here.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an extremely interesting game with what's on the line for the Blue Jays. We haven't seen them score a run against the Yankees during this series, but expect that trend to stop here tonight. Chris Bassitt will be locked in and I expect the Blue Jays to strike first on the scoreboard. Let's take them with the prediction as they get a nail-biting win.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays (-180)