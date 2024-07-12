The New York Yankees will begin a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Camden Yards at Oriole Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Yankees-Orioles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Yankees-Orioles Projected Starters

Gerrit Cole vs. Cade Povich

Gerrit Cole (1-1) with a 6.75 ERA

Last Start: Cole struggled, allowing four earned runs, seven hits, striking out eight, and walking two in a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox.

2024 Road Splits: Cole is just 1-1 with a 7.00 ERA over two starts away from Yankee Stadium.

Cade Povich (1-3) with a 6.51 ERA

Last Start: Povich crumbled in his last outing, lasting just one inning, allowing eight earned runs, five hits, striking out one, and walking three in a loss to the Oakland Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: Povich has been miles better at home, going 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA over three starts at Camden Yards.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Orioles Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -132

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Orioles

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: YES NETWORK

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cole has struggled in his return from injury. Unfortunately, things have not gone well for the ace starter. In normal times, he would be the heavy favorite to dominate the Orioles and lead the Yankees to victory. Cole could likely dominate if he was fully healthy and recovered. However, there is speculation that he is not completely back to normal.

He must find the strike zone to give the Yankees a chance. Significantly, facing the Baltimore hitters will be the most formidable challenge for Cole as he attempts to bounce back from another poor outing. Cole will then turn it over to a bullpen, ninth in team ERA in baseball. Additionally, they hope to get the lead to Clay Holmes, who is 1-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 20 saves.

The Yanks have the hitters to help Cole out. First, it starts with Anthony Volpe. While Volpe has been a solid leadoff hitter, he has struggled against the Orioles. Unfortunately, he is batting just .158 with 12 hits, two home runs, four RBIs, and 10 runs over 20 games against them. Juan Soto will also be a factor. Ultimately, he is hitting .298 with 34 hits, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and 21 runs over 34 games against Baltimore.

One cannot forget about Aaron Judge. Amazingly, he leads the league in home runs and RBIs. Judge will look to continue his dominance as he faces a team he has done well against. Substantially, he is batting .307 with 110 hits, 40 home runs, 88 RBIs, and 96 runs over 101 games against the Orioles.

The Yankees will cover the spread if Cole can avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate. Then., they need a good game from the lineup.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Povich imploded in his last time out. Now, he must bounce back against one of the best lineups in baseball. If there is any consolation for Povich, he cannot get much worse. Yet, facing the Yankees is still daunting. When he finishes, he will turn it over to an inconsistent bullpen that is 14th in baseball in team ERA. If that bullpen can preserve a lead, it will turn it over to Craig Kimbrel, who is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 23 saves.

The offense is explosive. Gunner Henderson leads the charge for the Orioles and is exceptional at the top of the lineup. However, he has struggled against New York this season, batting just .143 with only two hits, one home run, two RBIs, and two runs over four games.

Adley Rutchman has done better against the Yankees than other teammates. Significantly, he is batting .348 with 39 hits, one home run, seven RBIs, and 19 runs over 29 games against New York. It has not been the same for Anthony Santander, who is hitting just .208 with 49 hits, 14 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 30 runs over 62 games against the Yanks. Meanwhile, Ryan Mountcastle has also struggled, batting .234 with 47 hits, seven home runs, 32 RBIs, and 23 runs over 54 games against New York.

The Orioles will cover the spread if Povich can recover. Then, they need another good performance from this batting order.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles have dominated the Yankees, going 5-2 against them this season. Furthermore, they are 6-1 against the spread against their divisional rivals. Only two games separate the Yankees and Orioles as they head into this weekend's series. The head-to-head games have significantly paid dividends, as the O's hold a two-game lead. Additionally, the Orioles have averaged 6.5 runs per game. We expect Cole to eventually regain his good stuff. But we don't see it happening here. Orioles cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-146)