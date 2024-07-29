The New York Yankees will battle the Philadelphia Phillies in a battle of two powerhouses on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. It's a potential World Series preview as we share our MLB odds series and make a Yankees-Phillies prediction and pick.

Yankees-Phillies Projected Starters

Luis Gil vs. Zack Wheeler

Luis Gil (10-5) with a 3.10 ERA

Last Start: Gil pitched five innings in his last outing, allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out six and walking one in a no-decision against the New York Mets.

2024 Road Splits: Gil has done well on the road, going 5-2 with a 3.04 ERA over nine starts away from Yankee Stadium.

Zack Wheeler (10-4) with a 2.55 ERA

Last Start: Wheeler took the wheel and ran with it in his last outing, hurling seven shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking out seven, and walking two in a no-decision against the Minnesota Twins.

2024 Home Splits: Wheeler has been absolutely dominant at home, going 7-2 with a 1.77 ERA over 11 starts at Citizens Bank Park.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Phillies Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +130

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Phillies

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: YES Network

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are coming off another series victory, taking two of three from the Boston Red Sox. Because of that, they are one game behind the Baltimore Orioles for control of the American League East. Their hitting has remained off the charts, and they continue to batter the baseball.

Juan Soto battered another team and now hopes to do the same against the Phillies. Through 74 games, he is batting .287 with 76 hits, 19 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 57 runs against them. Aaron Judge may shatter his own record for home runs and hopes to hit one against the Phillies. Curiously, he is batting .286 with 10 hits, two home runs, four RBIs, and eight runs over 10 games against them. Gleyber Torres looks to dominate the Phillies in the same manner he did last season when he hit .667 with six hits, including one home run, four RBIs, and two runs over three games.

Gill has been effective lately, notching two quality starts in three outings. He is going to have to be very careful when pitching to one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball. When Gil finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is ninth in baseball in team ERA. However, Clay Holmes has been inconsistent this season, going 2-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 21 saves in 28 chances.

The Yankees will cover the spread if the bats can solve Wheeler and hit him out of the ballpark. Then, they need to avoid allowing the Phillies to take them deep.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Phillies lost another series, falling to the Cleveland Guardians, only snagging one win. Because of this, their lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers has shrunk, and they are not dominating the National League as much as they were earlier this month. Ultimately, they need their hitters to be sharp and make contact against a good pitcher.

Kyle Schwarber is the man at the top of the lineup. And he looks to do well against the Yanks, whom he is batting .260 with 13 hits, four home runs, seven RBIs, and eight runs over 13 games. Trea Turner has been amazing lately. Additionally, he is hitting .302 with 16 hits, one home run, four RBIs, and two runs over 13 games against the Yankees. Bryce Harper is hitting well. Yet, he is batting only .258 with 17 hits, three home runs, seven RBIs, and eight runs over 19 games against New York.

Wheeler has been sharp lately, making four quality starts in five outings and allowing three earned runs in three starts. However, he has struggled in his career against the Yanks, going 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA over four starts against them in his prestigious career. When Wheeler finishes his start, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is only 15th in baseball in team ERA. Jose Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman are currently alternating the duties as the closer, with neither really holding onto the job.

The Phillies will cover the spread if Schwarber can set the tone for Harper and Turner to batter the baseball. Then, they need Wheeler to find the strike zone and avoid making mistakes against Soto and Judge.

Final Yankees-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Yankees won two of three against the Phillies last season. Also, they allowed them to score six runs combined. Look at the recent struggles for the Phillies. Yes, Wheeler is amazing. But he has struggled against the Yankees throughout his career, and that usually follows a pitcher. Wheeler has dominated weaker lineups, and the Yankees are not weak. This game goes down to the wire with the Yankees covering the spread on the road.

Final Yankees-Phillies Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees: +1.5 (-164)