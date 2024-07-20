All rise for the king of New York! Towering at 6'7″ and weighing more than 280 pounds, there are very few players around the game of baseball that are as immune to hitting tape-measure home runs than slugger Aaron Judge. As the second half of the regular season is officially in full swing, it is about time to check out our MLB odds series where our Aaron Judge 2024 Over/Under Home Runs prediction and pick will be revealed.

The odds on favorite to win the American League MVP for the second time in three years, Judge is as feared as they come at the plate. With 34 home runs next to his name, could Judge unfathomably have a more magical season than his 2022 campaign that saw the Yankees superstar break the American League Home Runs record? Only time will tell…

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Aaron Judge 2024 Over/Under Home Runs:

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

Why Aaron Judge Will Hit the Over

Don't look now, but Aaron Judge is smacking home runs faster than a melting snow cone in hell. You better believe it, there has simply not been a better home-run hitter over the course of the past decade than the “All Rise” man himself.

Ever since Judge stormed into the league in 2017 after being selected by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Believe it or not, but Judge initially was chosen by the Oakland Athletics in the draft only four years prior. However, he decided to play college baseball at Fresno State instead.

Fast forward to 2024, and Judge is nine home runs short of 300 in his career. In addition, he has crushed more than 35 home runs in three consecutive seasons including his historic 62-homer season that ultimately broke Roger Maris' AL mark during the 1961 season.

As it stands, Judge is projected to bash a whopping 56 home runs at the conclusion of the 2024 season which would be the second-most round-trippers he's hit since entering the league. For good reason, it would be smart to consider Judge hitting the over in home runs especially considering he is at the peak of his powers.

Why Aaron Judge Will Hit the Under

It isn't popular by any means, but there are people who will put money where their mouth is and pick Judge to hit the under on his season-long home run total. Then again, could they possibly be on to something?

For starters, one reason why Judge may end up hitting the under will be due to the fact that catching a gnarly case of the injury bug must always be considered. Throughout his career, Judge has battled injuries that have impacted his playing time and performance. Staying healthy for a full season has been a challenge, and any setbacks could limit his opportunities to hit home runs.

Furthermore, the grind of a long baseball season can wear on even the most durable players. As the season progresses, fatigue may impact Judge's power output, leading to fewer home run opportunities.

Lastly, MLB pitchers are constantly adjusting their strategies against top hitters like Judge. They may employ different pitch sequences, exploit weaknesses, or simply pitch around him, reducing his chances to hit home runs. While it may not always work against a player like Judge, it is something that needs to be considered if he is unable to reach the over on his home run totals.

Final Aaron Judge 2024 Over/Under Home Run Prediction

With the baseball season having officially reached the twilight of July, every game will only matter more with each passing day. Altogether, the moment has never been too big for someone like Aaron Judge, and when it's all said and done, he will once again hit the over in home runs in incredible fashion.

Final Aaron Judge 2024 Over/Under Home Run Prediction: Over 54.5 (-110)