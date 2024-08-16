ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for the New York Yankees as they face the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Tigers prediction and pick.

Yankees-Tigers Projected Starters

Gerrit Cole vs. Undecided

Gerrit Cole (3-2) with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP.

Last Start: Cole went 5.1 innings giving up six hits and two walks. He would give up one run, but take a no-decision against the Rangers.

2024 Road Splits: Cole is 2-1 on the road in three starts. He has a 4.80 ERA and a .263 opponent batting average in those games.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Tigers Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -190

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Tigers

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: YES/BSDET

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are second in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting eight in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and second in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .333 on the year with a .467 on-base percentage. Judge has 43 home runs this year, helping to his 110 RBIs. Further, he has scored 95 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .307 on the year with a .438 on-base percentage. He has 34 home runs and 87 RBIs this year, scoring 103 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .249 on the year with a .300 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs and 46 RBIS. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 75 times this season.

Juan Soto is also on fire at the dish. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .515 on-base percentage. He has six home runs, and nine RBIS, plus has scored ten times in the last week. Austin Wells is also hot. He is hitting .321 in the last week with a home run, seven RBI, and a run scored Rounding out the hottest bats is Aaron Jude. Judge is hitting .480 in the last week with a .595-on base percentage. He has two ehhomeuns, six RBIS and seven runs scored. The Yankees have hit .286 in the last seven games, with 15 home runs and 40 runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 21st in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. With Riley Green on the IL, it is Matt Vierling leading the offense. Vierling is hitting .258 this year with a .297 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs, 46 RIBS, and has scored 59 times on the season. Colt Keith is also having a solid year. Keith is hitting .251 this year with a .304 on-base percentage. Keith has 11 home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 43 times on the year. Gio Urshela rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .243 this year, with five home runs and 37 RBIS. He has also scored 25 times.

Jake Rogers comes into the game hot. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run and seven RBIs. Further, he has scored one time. Matt Vierling is scoring a ton of runs. He is hitting .313 in the last week with a home run and two RBIs. He has scored five times. Kerry Carpenter is also playing well. He is hitting .444 in the last week with three home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored. The Tigers as a team are hitting .244 in the last week with eight home runs and 28 RBIs over six games.

Current Tigers have 72 career at-bats against Gerrit Cole. They have hit just .181 off him. Javier Baez has the most experience, but he is just five for 23 with a double, a home run, and an RBI. Gio Urshela is just 2-12 with a double and two walks. Finally, Jake Rogers has the other RBI against Cole. He is one for eight with a home run and an RBI, but also five strikeouts.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Cole has been solid in four of his last five starts. In his last five starts, he has pitched 28.2 innings, giving up 11 runs. Six of those came in one start though. Further, the Yankees offense is hot. They have scored nearly six runs per game in nthe last week while the Tigers are sitting right around 4.5 runs per game. With Cole on the mound and an offense that is providing pletnt of run support, take the Yankees in this one.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-114)