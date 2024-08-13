ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Nestor Cortes will take the mound for the Yankees in game two of their series with the White Sox on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-White Sox prediction and pick.

Yankees-White Sox Projected Starters

Nestor Cortes vs. Jonathan Cannon

Nestor Cortes (5-10) with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP

Last Start: Nestor Cortes took the loss against the Angels on Thursday, allowing six runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 4.2 innings.

2024 Road Splits: Nestor Cortes has been dreadful on the road this season where he is 1-5 with a 6.08 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP.

Jonathan Cannon (2-5) with a 3.91 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP

Last Start: Jonathan Cannon earned the win over the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings.

2024 Home Splits: Jonathan Cannon has pitched his best ball at home where he is 1-1 with a 2.90 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

MLB Odds: Yankees-White Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: -298

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: +240

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How to Watch Yankees vs. White Sox

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: NBA Sports Chicago, YES Network, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Yankees are set to face the Chicago White Sox on the road, with Nestor Cortes taking the mound against Jonathan Cannon. Despite a challenging season, Cortes remains a key asset for the Yankees. With a 5-9 record and a 4.16 ERA, Cortes has demonstrated the ability to bounce back from tough outings, as evidenced by his recent win against the Phillies, where he allowed only three runs over 5.1 innings. His experience and crafty pitching style, which includes varying arm angles, can be particularly effective against a White Sox lineup that has struggled offensively this season.

The Yankees' offense, led by power hitters like Aaron Judge, provides a significant advantage. The team ranks among the top in home runs and slugging percentage, which could pose a challenge for Cannon, who has a 3.91 ERA and has shown vulnerability in recent starts. The Yankees' ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities will be crucial, especially against a White Sox bullpen that has been inconsistent.

The Yankees have a strong road record, showcasing their resilience and ability to perform under pressure away from home. This, combined with Cortes' potential for positive regression and the Yankees' potent lineup, positions them well to secure a victory against the White Sox. With the postseason picture in sight, every win is crucial for the Yankees, making this matchup an important step in their journey.

Why The White SoxWill Cover The Spread/Win

Jonathan Cannon and the Chicago White Sox are well-positioned to secure a victory against Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. Cannon, despite a 2-5 record, has shown flashes of brilliance with a 3.91 ERA, indicating his potential to stymie the Yankees' powerful lineup. His recent performance against the Kansas City Royals, where he allowed just one earned run over seven innings, highlights his ability to deliver under pressure.

The White Sox, while struggling offensively this season, have demonstrated the capability to capitalize on pitching vulnerabilities. Nestor Cortes, with a 5-9 record and a 4.16 ERA, has been inconsistent in recent outings, allowing 15 runs over his last three starts. This presents an opportunity for the White Sox to exploit any lapses in Cortes' performance.

Playing at home gives the White Sox an added advantage, as they are familiar with the nuances of their ballpark. The team can also rely on their defense and bullpen to back Cannon, who has been effective at inducing ground balls and limiting home runs.

The Yankees have struggled in Cortes' recent starts, winning only one of his last eight appearances. This trend, combined with Cannon's potential to deliver a strong performance, sets the stage for the White Sox to emerge victorious. If Cannon can maintain his control and the White Sox offense can provide timely hits, they have a solid chance to defeat the Yankees in this matchup.

Final Yankees-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This matchup features two pitchers on different trajectories. Nestor Cortes, the crafty veteran Yankee, will look to recapture his early-season magic against a struggling White Sox offense. Jonathan Cannon, the young Sox arm, hopes to build on recent promising outings.

Expect a low-scoring affair. Cortes' mix of pitches should keep the Sox hitters off balance, while Cannon's improved command could limit damage from the Yankee lineup. The outcome likely hinges on a few key at-bats and timely hitting for the Yankees while making it a tight contest throughout as they earn the victory on Tuesday night.

Final Yankees -White Sox Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees -1.5 (-180), Under 9.5 (-118)