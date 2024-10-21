The New York Yankees are in the World Series for the first time in 15 years. They beat the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS to win their 41st pennant and will face the Dodgers for the 12th time in the Fall Classic. Aaron Judge had a spectacular regular season and has woken up after a tough ALDS. While Judge will be important to this series, he will not be the Yankees' X-factor in the World Series. That title belongs to Juan Soto.

The Yankees traded for Soto this offseason when the Padres learned that they could not resign him. The right fielder will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and he had an incredible contract year. His 41 home runs were a career-high and he has rolled that into the postseason. Soto hit the three-run home run that clinched the pennant for the Yankees in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Giancarlo Stanton has been tremendous in this postseason, earning the ALCS MVP with four home runs. The designated hitter launched a two-run homer that tied Game 5 in the sixth inning. While Yankees fans have been tough on Stanton over the past seven years, they should give him a warm reception in Game 3. His resurgence showed that when the Yankees have two sluggers going, they will succeed in the postseason.

That's why Soto is the X-Factor in this World Series. With Stanton going at a high level, Soto continuing his excellent postseason would put the Yankees in a great position. While Judge could do that as well, Soto has World Series experience that makes it more likely he will dominate this series.

Juan Soto can break the bank with a great World Series for the Yankees

In 2019, Juan Soto turned 20 during the World Series. He also led the Nationals with a .333 average, three home runs, and posted a 1.178 OPS. He added seven RBIs and five walks in the seven-game series. While this was a long time ago, he proved once again on Saturday that he thrives under the postseason lights. He will turn 26 during this World Series and hopes to recapture that magic.

Plenty of jokes flew out on social media after the biggest home run of Soto's season. The television camera found general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner as they celebrated the smash. While the home run probably cost Steinbrenner many millions of dollars, they were celebrating along with the rest of Yankees nation. Soto's agent Scott Boras was certainly celebrating too.

Soto will reset the market for offensive players this offseason. Aaron Judge currently has the biggest contract for a hitter in total value and annual value. His deal is $360 million total and $40 million per year. Shohei Ohtani hits as well, but so much of his deal is because he is a two-way player. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander both signed for $43 million two years ago. Reports have Soto's contract landing in the $600 million range.

If Soto delivers the 28th championship in Yankees' history, Cashman and Steinbrenner will happily pay whatever it takes to bring him back. They should be willing to pay him no matter what happens this week, especially after Saturday's home run. Juan Soto is the X-factor for the Yankees in the World Series and will get paid because of it.