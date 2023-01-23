Yosuke Hanamura is the Magician Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link skills, dialogue answers, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Yosuke Hanamura Social Link Guide

Yosuke’s Social Link is automatically initiated on April 16th, and is the first Social Link to be unlocked in Persona 4 Golden. When you max his Social Link, Yosuke gives the protagonist a Buddy’s Bandage, permitting the fusion of Mada.

Yosuke Hanamura Availability

Before a dungeon is cleared, Yosuke’s availability is random. Afterwards, he will be available during the day (unless rainy) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. He can be found on the end of the hallway on the second floor of Yasogami High, or near the entrance of Junes near the elevators.

Yosuke Hanamura Social Link Skills

Rank 1 – Assist Can now wake up a knocked-down ally during battle.

Rank 2 – Persona Skill learned: Trafuri Enables escape from most battles.

Rank 3 – Follow Up Can now perform a follow-up attack during battle.

Rank 4 – Persona Skill learned: Dekaja Nullifies stat bonuses on all foes.

Rank 5 – Recover Can now cure severe ailments during battle.

Rank 6 – Persona Skill learned: Auto-Sukukaja Automatic Sukukaja at the start of battle. (Raises the user’s agility)

Rank 7 – Endure Can now endure a mortal blow during battle.

Rank 8 – Persona Skill learned: Diarama Moderately restores 1 ally’s HP.

Rank 9 – Protect Can now take a mortal blow for you in battle.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transforms Persona.



Outing Dialogue Options

Outings with Yosuke are available at night in the Shopping District, North area. The Social Link will not advance during these outings.

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Magician Arcana.

On 6/22, recommending “ganmodoki” to Yosuke will grant S.Link progression points.

4/19

“Well, let me know if you find yourself bored. If you don’t mind having me around, I’ll hang out with you whenever you want.” Thanks. +2 Where do you go for fun? +2 I can manage on my own. 0



5/3

“Nnnngh, another exhausting day. I was dealing with complaints all day…” Sounds tough. +2 At Junes? 0 Didn’t you get off early…? 0

“Well, better this than sitting around bored. I can’t get my mind off certain things whenever I have a spare moment…” Like Saki-senpai? 0 Certain things? 0 That must be tough. 0



5/20

“Oh, not that it tastes bad or anything. The texture’s a little strange, but it really grows on you.” That sounds good. +3 I know what you mean. +3 What kind of texture does it have? 0



6/7

“The part-timers slack off on it, saying it’s too much trouble, so I end up having to do it myself.” You get the short end of the stick. +2 You’re Clean Lantern. +2 Why don’t you tell them off? 0



Yosuke Hanamura Dialogue Options

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Magician Arcana.

Rank 1

“There’s no way the police can do it… Who’d believe that the murderer kills people by throwing them into the TV?” It has to be us. 0 I want to keep my word too. 0 Let’s bring an end to this. 0 You do it. 0



Rank 2

“Sorry about that. You know me, I’m infamous around here.” It must be tough. +3 Why are you infamous? +2 You’re bragging about it? 0



Rank 3

“Wait a minute… Am I starting to sound like Teddie?” Hmm, you’re looking hairier. +3 He’s sounding like you too. 0 Teddie’s cute. +2

“Looks like someone got my address. I get a lot of spam.” You don’t block them? 0 Why not change addresses? 0 Eh, what can you do. 0



Rank 4

“Phew, I’m beat… I’m not the complaints department…” You’re incredible. +3 That must be hard. 0 Don’t strain yourself. 0

“I have to do what I can…” That’s the spirit! +2 Don’t get too excited. 0 What can you do…? 0



Rank 5

“So…? You keep the goods under your futon?” Of course. +3 Huh? +3 What, don’t you? +2

“So, you ever invited a girl in here?” I will soon. +3 I have. +2 I haven’t. 0



Rank 6

“But hey, I’m glad you were there! Thanks.” No problem. +3 It was fun. +3 Tell me next time! +2

“So… there’s no need to bother with outsiders.” Man, you’re mature. +3 You’re right. +2 No need to hold back… 0



Rank 7

Snooty student: “We heard so from her! She may have acted that way, but…” Shut up! 0 Calm down, man… 0 I feel bad for Saki-senpai. 0

“I just blurted out a buncha crap, huh?” You were just upset. +3 Feel better now? +3 I know how it is. +3



Rank 8

“Because of her… I started to think maybe this town wasn’t all that bad. But then…” She dumped you? 0 She died? 0

“I’m sorry… Saki-senpai. I’m sorry… .” Just take it slow. 0 I understand… 0 Don’t apologize. 0

“… I think I’m all cried out…” Pat his head 0 Hug him 0 Leave him be 0



Rank 9

“……” Cheer up. +2 Still sad about Saki-senpai? 0 Be a man. Stand up straight. 0

“Just being born, living your life… Before you know it, you’re already special to someone.” You’re right. +3 That’s not true. 0 I don’t get it. 0



Rank MAX