As one of the best players of the Dallas Cowboys not only on defense but overall, second-year linebacker Micah Parsons is expecting nothing but a continued improvement on his end as he looks forward to the upcoming 2022 NFL season. Parsons seems to have the right mentality in his approach to the game, one that the Cowboys definitely hope would rub off on the rest of the team.

Parsons recently explained why he never stops playing even after making a sack, and it’s the kind of killer mentality that, when adapted by a stop unit as a whole, can turn good defenses into great ones.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

Micah Parsons on practice plays not stopping when he gets a sack: “It gives me another chance to hunt. I just try to keep that lion mentality to always go, even when it doesn’t go your way. You’re not gonna get the first gazelle, sometimes it’s the third. You gotta keep hunting.”

Micah Parsons, who was selected in the first round (12th overall) by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft, did not need much time to introduce his name to the rest of the league, as he immediately went down to work and wreaked havoc on defense. In his first NFL season, Parsons was selected to the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team AP All-Pro selection after recording 13.0 sacks in 16 games. He was an integral part of the 2021 Cowboys defense that allowed just 21.2 points per game and will continue to be so going forward.