Published November 15, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Monday night produced quite a tremendous matchup between two of the top teams in the NBA right now. In the end, it was the Miami Heat that edged out the Phoenix Suns, 113-112, in a thrilling contest that went down the wire.

It was another disappointing loss for the Suns, which is why it’s quite understandable that Devin Booker was visibly upset after the defeat. The Phoenix superstar was asked about one specific aspect that had a significant impact on the contest, and Booker was brutally honest with his response:

“We just gotta keep playing until we get [the referees’] respect,” Booker said on the free throw discrepancy on the evening, via Suns reporter Duane Rankin of az central. “I don’t know what we can do. Just keep playing basketball.”

The Suns went to the line just four times against the Heat, while their opponents took 25 trips to the charity stripe. To say that there was a huge discrepancy in this particular area of the game would be a complete understatement.

Booker was at a loss for words as to why this happened, but he clearly wasn’t happy about it. When asked if he felt the Suns should have already earned the respect of the game officials by now, the 26-year-old just threw the question back to the reporter:

“You tell me,” Booker responded.

"You tell me." Devin Booker when I replied with a question of respect regarding FTs. #Sunspic.twitter.com/ooBB865LCw — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 15, 2022

Devin Booker, who finished this one with a team-high 25 points, actually had a chance tow in the game for the Suns. Heat star Jimmy Butler came up with a huge defensive play in the dying seconds against Booker, though, which secured the win for Miami.