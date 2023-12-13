In a recent interview, FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida mentioned that having an SSD is a system requirement for the game's PC version.

Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) is one of the most popular games of the year, with many asking for a PC version of the game. Although we still don't have news about a release date, we at least know one of the FF16's PC system requirements, as the game's producer mentioned that the game will need an SSD.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida discussed the recently released DLCs for FF16. While the article itself focused a lot on the contents of the DLC, specifically Echoes of The Fallen, a small part of the interview touched upon the game's PC release. To be specific, the interviewer asked about what kind of specs the PC version of the game has. Yoshida had the following to say (translated via DeepL)

We will announce the details in due course. However, we would appreciate it if you could prepare an SSD, because even if we do our best to adjust the GPU, an HDD would be very difficult for “FF16”, a game where read speeds are critical. Of course, we will do our best to optimize as much as possible, but we can't do anything about the hardware barrier on our own, so please consider an SSD a must. We will announce the exact recommended specs at another time.

As Yoshida mentioned above, FF16 is a very read-heavy game. This is because the game has a lot of quick and seamless transitions from gameplay to cutscene, and vice-versa. Not only that but since the game is a pseudo-open world, players will need quick loading times when moving from one area to another. HDDs would suffer in this game as the read times would be atrocious. Although he did not outright say it, Yoshida is implying that the game will require an SSD to play. Sadly, we still do not know what the release date for the PC version of FF16 is. We will have to wait for official news from the developers, but it is likely that it will come out sometime next year, alongside the second DLC.

That's all the information we have about the SSD system requirements for FF16's PC release. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.