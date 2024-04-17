Young Sheldon‘s final season, Season 7, has wrapped.
Per director Alex Reid, who has directed almost three dozen episodes of the hit CBS show, the series has wrapped. Reid posted a picture on Instagram of the iconic family dining room. The caption reflected on the series coming to a close.
“Today was a wrap on the final season of Young Sheldon. I can’t express how much my time on this show has meant to me. To watch these actors evolve through the years felt like watching my own family grow and change,” Reid's caption began. “Right now I have no words but in the coming days I’ll post some of my photos from the 36 episodes I was fortunate enough to direct. This is from this afternoon, before we shot our last scene. 💔”
He also shared an image of Annie Potts, who plays Meemaw in the series, waving American flags.
What is Young Sheldon?
Young Sheldon is a spin-off prequel series to the Big Bang Theory. Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro created the series, which depicts the early life of Sheldon Cooper. The series helps fill in the blanks left from the Big Bang Theory, showing Sheldon go through high school and college at an early age.
Iain Armitage plays the title role in Young Sheldon. He is not alone, though, as Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and Annie Potts also star in the series.
The series premiered on September 25, 2017, and has aired seven seasons to date. Its seventh will be its last, though, as Young Sheldon's final season premiered on February 15, 2024. Episodes have been airing weekly on CBS before it comes to a close on May 16, 2024.
So far, seven episodes from the final season have aired. This makes it the halfway point of Season 7, giving the filmmakers just under a month to prepare Young Sheldon's finale.
This may not be the only Big Bang Theory spin-off, though. Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) have had a young child. CBS recently announced that they had ordered a series revolving around the two once Young Sheldon concludes, making it a spin-off of a spin-off.
The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. It lasted even longer than Young Sheldon, running for 12 seasons and 279 episodes from 2007-19. The show was one of CBS' hallmark series.
It followed a group of friends that lived across the hall from one another. On one side was Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon (Jim Parsons). Penny (Kaley Cuoco) lived across the hall from them. Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar also starred in the series as Leonard and Sheldon's friends Howard and Raj.