Young Sheldon, a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), has a huge surprise in store for its finale.
It's being reported that Big Bang Theory alums Parsons and Mayim Bialik will guest star in the series finale on May 16. The two starred on the CBS sitcom together for years.
While Parsons does regularly appear in the prequel series via voiceover narration, he hasn't appeared in the flesh. Bialik has also appeared in a handful of episodes similarly.
Perhaps the finale of the prequel series will show a flash-forward to catch up with Sheldon and Amy in the present day.
Or it could also help launch the next Big Bang Theory spin-off. CBS announced another spin-off focusing on Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment).
Young Sheldon
Young Sheldon is a spin-off of the Big Bang Theory developed by Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro. The prequel series premiered while its sister show was still airing on CBS in 2017.
Ian Armitage takes over the role of Sheldon Cooper from Jim Parsons. The series adapts his early life in East Texas as he goes through high school and college.
He's not alone, though. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber play his parents, Mary and George Cooper. Montana Jordan and Aaegan Revord play Georgie and Missy Cooper, Sheldon's siblings. Annie Potts plays Connie, Sheldon's grandmother.
Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Young Sheldon's final season premiered on February 15, 2024. Episodes air weekly on Thursdays on CBS. The finale, which will feature Parsons and Mayim Bialik, will air on May 16, 2024.