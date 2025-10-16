Nas is not interested in performing at the Super Bowl.

The Grammy-winning rapper recently shared with Complex that he prefers to leave the Super Bowl halftime “to the professionals.”

“Nah, I don't want to do … I can't say I don't want to do the Super Bowl, but I don't,” Nas said. “Why would I do that? Leave it to the professionals. Leave it to the pros. I'm a pro at what I do.

“I want to watch dope halftime shows and that's what has been happening lately so salute to all of them,” he added.

Nas is a respected lyricist and a hip-hop icon, but his Grammy win came a little later in his career. He won his first Grammy in the Best Rap Album category for King's Disease in 2021 after being previously nominated 14 times.

The Super Bowl has had several rappers in recent years, such as Kendrick Lamar earlier this year and in 2022, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick performed at the Super Bowl.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl this year?

However, next year all eyes will be on Bad Bunny as he will make history as the first Latino male solo act headlining on the world's biggest stage. Following the announcement, Bad Bunny shared what the honor means to him.

“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself,” he said in a statement following the Super Bowl halftime show announcement. “It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Bad Bunny has received a lot of backlash due to his songs primarily being in Spanish. However, the Puerto Rican has remained positive and even called out doubter out during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live earlier this month.

Super Bowl 60 will be on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, Calif.