In The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) makes it clear he caught his late father, George Sr., (played by Lance Barber) cheating. Young Sheldon Season 7 is about halfway through, and they throw a huge curveball at the audience.
George Sr. doesn't cheat in Young Sheldon?
Mind you, I'm just getting caught up on the CBS sitcom. Young Sheldon has consistently toyed with the idea of George cheating on Mary (Zoe Perry). He had some moments with their neighbor, Brenda (Melissa Peterman), which added tension to episodes.
However, it almost seemed like the showrunners just dropped the idea. George and Mary rekindle their relationship and that was that. That is until Mary and Sheldon (Iain Armitage) return from Germany.
In Young Sheldon Season 7, Mary and Sheldon go to Germany for the latter's summer program. This long-distance relationship fuels the fire burning between the two. They romantically exchange letters, mostly because George is too cheap to pay for international calls, but this helps keep their relationship fresh.
Of course, upon their return to Texas, George has been waiting for intimate time with Mary. She fends off his initial advances, as she's too tired and jet-lagged from the international trip. However, she promises it will be worth the wait as she has a surprise for her husband.
That surprise is a bit of roleplaying. Mary transforms into Helga with the help of a wig and outfit.
As the two begin getting busy, Sheldon accidentally walks in. The older Sheldon, voiced by Jim Parsons, states that from that point onward, he knocked several times before entering rooms, which references a line of dialogue from The Big Bang Theory.
How this changes everything
Maybe the showrunners decided George Sr. had become too much of a fan-favorite throughout Young Sheldon's run. Sheldon and Mary talk so poorly of him in The Big Bang Theory, but perhaps that's a product of the prequel being made well after the original series.
In turn, it was going to be hard to make George look like a bad guy. If he cheated on Mary with Brenda, it could have turned fans against the show. This was a lighthearted caveat that doesn't ruin the character for fans.
Now, will George Sr. still die in the final season? Things may be looking good for him as far as adultery goes, but he could still meet his end in the final season. There are still six episodes and plenty of stories left to tell.
What is Young Sheldon?
Young Sheldon is a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory that premiered in 2017. It chronicles the early years of its title character, who is now played by Iain Armitage. This includes his journey through high school and college. Parsons, who played him in The Big Bang Theory, returned for the series, serving as its narrator.
But all good things come to an end. Young Sheldon Season 7 will be the final one in the Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro-created series. Montana Jordan, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, and Emily Osment also star in the final season.