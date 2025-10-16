ESPN has found its new face for First Take. Shae Cornette, a familiar presence across the network’s programming, will take over as the show’s host alongside Stephen A. Smith beginning November 3, per FrontOfficeSports.

Cornette replaces Molly Qerim, who left last month after more than a decade steering the daily debate show. Her departure shocked viewers and even some colleagues, leaving ESPN to test several potential replacements. Among those considered were Amina Smith, MJ Acosta, Courtney Cronin, Joe Fortenbaugh, and Peter Schrager. Ultimately, Cornette’s mix of poise, preparation, and chemistry with on-air talent made her the clear choice.

“Shae is meticulous in her preparations, connects naturally with our show’s high-profile personalities, and has a unique ability to keep lively debate engaging and on point,” ESPN executive vice president David Roberts said in a statement. “Her professionalism, presence and energy make her an ideal fit for First Take and a great addition to one of ESPN’s most successful franchises.”

Cornette joined ESPN in 2020 after a strong Chicago media run that included ESPN 1000, Fox 32, and ABC 7. Since then, she’s built a steady résumé anchoring SportsCenter and hosting multiple ESPN Radio shows.

A new chapter for ESPN mornings

Cornette expressed both gratitude and determination in her announcement. “I feel ready to step into this role and know I can add to the already successful brand that First Take is,” she said. “From my days in radio to hosting SportsCenter and now First Take, my journey at ESPN has been one of growth, challenge, and opportunity.”

Her arrival follows a dramatic exit from Qerim, whose sudden departure came after a report from Sports Business Journal revealed she’d be leaving the network at year’s end. Within days, Qerim decided to move on immediately, leaving Smith and the production team to adapt on the fly.

Smith later admitted the decision “caught him off guard,” while frequent guest Chris “Mad Dog” Russo suggested on the SI Media Podcast that Qerim didn’t want to be seen as a “lame duck” host after the news broke.

With Cornette now stepping into the role, ESPN hopes to bring renewed momentum to its flagship morning show. Her track record suggests she won’t just fill the chair—she’ll redefine it.