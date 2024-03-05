Young Sheldon fans can get excited because a new spinoff series is coming.
CBS just greenlit a fresh new half-hour, multi-camera comedy for the 2024-2025 season that features Young Sheldon's Georgie and Mandy, Deadline reports.
It will star Montana Jordan (Georgie) and Emily Osment (Mandy) and be produced by Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland.
About the new Young Sheldon spinoff
Its premise is based on Young Sheldon's Georgie and Mandy raising a family in Texas while contending with what life offers. This includes tackling marriage, parenting, and growing older.
The series has been in development for a while now but hasn't yet (until now) been greenlit.
Most of the team behind Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory are working on this comedy, so you'll get the same quality humor you expect from this team.
Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said, “It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy. Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”
In a joint statement, Lorre, Molaro, and Holland said, “From the Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us. We're very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”
This all comes as Young Sheldon is wrapping up its run with its 7th and final season. It's on Thursday nights at 8 pm EST on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+.
No official name or premiere date has been mentioned for the new Georgie and Mandy spinoff.