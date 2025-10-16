Angel Reese made fashion and sports history Wednesday night, becoming the first professional athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The Chicago Sky star joined industry icons Bella and Gigi Hadid, along with former “Angels” like Adriana Lima, as the revived showcase returned to New York after a six-year break, per CNN.

Angel Reese goes viral after stealing the show at #VictoriasSecretFashionShow 💕 🪽 pic.twitter.com/ntTWirQ73e — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old WNBA standout embodied the brand’s new direction — one centered on inclusivity, body diversity, and confidence. “Everybody looks different, but they’re all beautiful,” Reese said backstage before the show. “You can look beautiful in many different shades, sizes, lengths, heights — tall, short — you can be here.”

Reese revealed she manifested the moment a year ago, sharing that she once posted from the front row, “I’m gonna be a Victoria’s Secret model one day.” She laughed, adding, “I didn’t know it was gonna come this fast.” The bold prediction turned into reality under the leadership of CEO Hillary Super, who personally encouraged her participation. “She told me, ‘You can be here. You’re an athlete, you have the body and you look amazing, and you’re really, really confident.’”

A Proud Mom’s Reaction

As Reese strutted down the runway under the bright lights of Steiner Studios, her mother, Angel Webb Reese, was the proudest person in the building. From her seat in the audience, Momma Angel documented every moment, sharing selfies and teary-eyed captions on social media. “I’m here, my Angel,” she wrote alongside an angel-wing emoji before the show began.

“That's my baby!” Angel Reese's mom while watching her daughter walk the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 🙌 (via @awebbreese)pic.twitter.com/3CGaonWK5y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2025

Her emotions only grew stronger as she watched her daughter command the runway. “Yup brought me to tears seeing my Angel,” she wrote, using the hashtag “proud mom.” She followed it with, “Y’all see why she’s the topic of their weekly conversations,” nodding to the ongoing online buzz around the Chicago Sky star.

After the show, the mother-daughter duo reunited backstage for a sweet photo. “My daughter has been up since 7 a.m. and still on 100 while I’m on my way back to my hotel to go to sleep,” Momma Angel joked. “Her 24 hours are so different than mine.”

The night wasn’t just a win for Reese’s modeling debut, but a celebration of what’s possible when confidence meets representation.