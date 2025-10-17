Pat Murphy has taken his Bruce Springsteen fandom to the next level by getting several tattoos in honor of the musician.

The Milwaukee Brewers shared with USA Today why they decided to honor the “Dancing In The Dark” singer with a couple of tattoos on his body, explaining when he became a fan of Springsteen.

“It was 1980,” Murphy told the outlet. “I was seeing a girl, and her brother was in love with Springsteen. We were in Hollywood, Florida. Now, his music wasn’t really my cup of tea. I grew on all Black music. But I went to this rock-and-roll concert because of this girl.

Brewers was in awe of Springsteen's stage presence and so was the rest of the crowd.

“When I saw the show, I go ‘it’s OK' but this guy has just played for five (expletive) hours. He did like eight curtain calls. He kept coming back. I’m like, ‘this is incredible.'”

After the concert, that's when Brewers' fandom was taken to new heights and he decided to get two tattoos in honor of Springsteen. Brewers explained that while he really enjoys R&B and soul music, Springsteen changed his perspective and that his music is comparable to “church” for him.

“So I start listening more, and more, and more, and I got hooked,” Murphy added. “Now, it’s all I play in my car. I’m in a different mode when I listen to it. … It’s not even like music to me. It’s more like church. That’s why I got the ‘no retreat, no surrender' on my arm. I’ve got ‘The Boss,' tattooed on my back.”

One day, Brewers wants to be able to talk to the legend himself.

“He’s just different. … I’ve had chances to meet him backstage, but I didn’t want to meet him like that. I want him to just sit and let me (talk) with him for 10 minutes.”

The tattoos are just the beginning, as the Brewers manager also has pictures and a book on the music icon. He also admitted that he's attended at least 10-15 of his concerts and that its a rarity that a day goes by when he “isn’t listening to Springsteen.”