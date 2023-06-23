Young Thug surprised fans on Friday with the release of a new album, despite being behind bars due to his ongoing YSL RICO case. Titled Business Is Business and produced by Metro Boomin, the 15-track project marks Thugger's third album, TMZ reports. However, what caught the attention of many is the absence of Gunna, his frequent collaborator and close associate.

Featuring an array of notable artists such as Drake, 21 Savage, Future, Travis Scott, and Lil Gotit, among others, the album showcases Thugger's ability to assemble an impressive lineup of friends who contributed to the project. While Gunna could have been a part of it to add more star power, his absence is conspicuous.

Young Thug – Want Me Dead ( feat. 21 Savage ) pic.twitter.com/eVFgUhd883 — DOM (@eyehatedom) June 23, 2023

Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, was among 28 alleged street gang members indicted in a racketeering case that included charges of murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. The indictment sent shockwaves through Atlanta's rap scene, where Thugger is regarded as one of the most influential figures in shaping contemporary rap's sound.

Although the case has progressed slowly, with jury selection ongoing for six months since January, Gunna has remained supportive of Young Thug. He continues to advocate for Thugger's freedom and showed his support by posting the album on his social media.

Prosecutors in the case have alleged that Young Thug's record label, Young Stoner Life, which operates under 300 Entertainment, is a front for criminal activities. They have even used song lyrics as evidence to support their claims, a tactic that has raised eyebrows and received criticism.

The absence of Gunna on Thugger's latest album raises questions and sparks speculation among fans. While it is unclear why Gunna did not contribute to the project, the release still showcases Young Thug's ability to create music and maintain connections within the industry, even while facing legal challenges.

As fans delve into “Business Is Business,” they eagerly anticipate the day when Young Thug will be able to fully reunite with his musical collaborators and continue making the impactful music he is known for.