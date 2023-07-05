YouTuber and millionaire philanthropist Jimmy Donaldson, better known as his online alias MrBeast, is getting ripped. After sharing that he was going on a weight loss journey, he recently updated his fans and followers of his progress. Alongside a before and after photo, he shared how proud he was, per People.

“Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day,” MrBeast wrote alongside the before and after mirror selfies. “Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far🥰”

The YouTuber responded to one comment telling him that he was doing good but that his “pecs need work.” MrBeast took the comment in stride, writing: “Everything needs work, step one was not be fat haha. Now we get big 😈”

As well as backhanded compliments, he also received praise. “This is inspiring AF, makes me want to get into better shape. Thank you for this push man and congrats,” one person said while another user added, “Congrats man!! Looking good keep it up.”

MrBeast is a popular YouTuber known for his crazy giveaway videos, real life (and expensive) reenactments, and challenges. In a more shocking video, he revealed he was paying for 1,000 people’s cataract surgeries, curing their blindness. The video titled “1000 Blind People See For The First Time” garnered a lot of attention from viewers.

In another challenge video more recently, he recreated an Olympics, but for the average person. However, things took a turn for the worse as several contestants ended up getting injured during the course of the challenge. While specific details about the injuries remain undisclosed, a representative for MrBeast confirmed that there were three “minor medical issues” among the nearly 200 participants.