The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Forbidden and Limited list is about to get an update next month. The last update to the Forbidden and Limited list was back in January where they wanted to restrict some of the top decks to make sure that they do not run too wild. These updates to the Forbidden and Limited list usually come as response to either some decks being too powerful and running over all the other decks or simply as preparation for upcoming archetypes they plan to add to the game. In addition to this, they have also taken this chance to remove some of the restrictions from some old cards to give older decks more power to be able to keep up with the meta or simply prepare themselves for the upcoming archetypes they plan to add to the game soon. With that being said, this brand new update is due to take effect some time in February.

Forbidden and Limited List: Effective Februrary 6, 2023

Unlimited:

Dinowrestler Prankratops (Previously Semi-Limited)

Memories of Hope (Previously Semi-Limited)

Scapegoat (Previously Semi-Limited)

Danger!? Jackalope! (Previously Semi-Limited)

Double Iris Magician (Previously Semi-Limited)

Salamangreat Gazelle (Previously Semi-Limited)

Cursed Eldland (Previously Semi-Limited)

Semi-Limited:

That Grass Looks Greener (Previously Unlimited)

There Can Be One Only (Previously Unlimited)

Dimension Shifter (Previously Unlimited)

Infernity Launcher (Previously Limited)

Conquistador of the Golden Land (Previously Limited)

Forbidden:

Union Carrier (Previously Unlimited)

Toadally Awesome (Previously Limited)

With the current meta being in a healthy place, many wondered what prompted these sudden changes to the Forbidden and Limited List. However, from the looks of it, it seems that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is merely setting up the game’s current meta for upcoming archetypes that are finally arriving to the game. This Forbidden and Limited list update is meant to make sure that these new upcoming archetypes do not run too wild and step all over the current decks. This is especially considering that many are expecting that the next archetype to arrive in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the Spright archetype which is infamous for a meta where they became the only deck at the top of the meta due to how consistent, versatile and powerful they were. Many are suspecting that the hit to Union Carrier and Toadally Awesome are in preparation for this since that deck uses these two cards to lock their opponents out of playing the game.

Aside from these hits, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has released some cards from restrictions to give them more power and consistency. The restrictions on Conquistador of the Golden Land and Cursed Eldland were loosened so as to give more consistency and power to the Eldlich archetype. This is in hopes that they will be able to keep up with the meta even with the new archetypes incoming. Infernity Launcher was also semi-limited since it seems that the Infernity archetype is not doing much of anything.

However, it seems that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel also wants to put a little restriction on control and mill decks as they have also semi-limited That Grass Looks Greener, There Can Be One Only and Dimension Shifter. These cards are very present in the meta game as either cards that help the deck combo off or cards that disrupt the opponent’s gameplay. By semi-limiting these cards, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel aims to control the mill decks from going off too much and help other decks make plays without too much disruption. However, it seems that the semi-limit on That Grass Looks Greener is meant to also hit the upcoming archetypes as some deck variants of these archetypes utilize That Grass Looks Greener to combo off.