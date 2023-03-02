The Chicago Bulls have emerged from the NBA All-Star break like a new team. They have now won three of four games since the All-Star Weekend, including their 117-115 road win Wednesday night over the Detroit Pistons. If you weren’t able to watch the game, it’s still not going to be hard guessing which Bulls player led them to the team to that victory. That would be Zach LaVine, who dropped 41 points.

With that performance, Zach LaVine earned himself a mention in the same sentence as the GOAT, as he and Michael Jordan are now the only players ever in the history of the Bulls franchise to have manufactured more than 15 40-point games each, per StatMuse.

Zach LaVine scored all those points in an efficient manner, too. He shot 14-for-20 from the field and went 6-for-9 from behind the arc, while making all of his seven attempts from the free-throw line. All he did in that game was get the Bulls buckets in the 37 minutes he was on the floor, as outside of his points, he only had a rebound and a steal.

That was also Zach LaVine’s fourth 40-point game in the 2022-23 NBA season and second since the calendar flipped to 2023. The last time he fired 40 points prior to the Detroit game was in a January win on the road over the Philadelphia 76ers in which he had 41.

It is also worth noting that LaVine also torched the Pistons for 43 points last December, so it does appear that specially loves exposing Detroit’s defense. The Bulls play the Pistons one more time in April.