The Chicago Bulls (28-34) visit the Detroit Pistons (15-47) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Pistons prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Chicago has won two of their last three games but remains in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls covered 50% of their games while 60% went under the projected point total. Detroit has lost five in a row and sits firmly at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Pistons covered 46% of their games while 53% went over. This will be the third of four meetings between the division foes. Chicago holds a 2-0 advantage thus far with both games being decided by double-digits.

Here are the Bulls-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Pistons Odds

Chicago Bulls: -5.5 (-114)

Detroit Pistons: +5.5 (106)

Over: 221.5 (-112)

Under: 221.5 (-108)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Pistons

TV: NBCS Chicago, Bally Detroit

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Chicago continues to fight for a spot in the play in game as they cannot afford to drop games against lottery-bound teams such as the Pistons. The Bulls feature a middling offense that plays at one of the slowest paces in the NBA. However, they are bailed out by a strong defense which allows just 112.3 PPG – the tenth-lowest mark in the league. They are especially stout against the three, holding opponents to 35% shooting from beyond the arc which ranks in the top ten league wide. Offensively the Bulls are a non-factor from beyond the arc but they are efficient overall. Their 49% field goal percentage ranks sixth across the entire league while their 81% free throw percentage slots them in at fifth. Additionally, the Bulls are a strong defensive rebounding team, ranking fourth in defensive rebound rate.

Chicago is led by the combo of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Both wings have been strong this season as DeRozan leads the team with 25.1 PPG with LaVine right behind him at 24.1 PPG. Additionally, they serve as the lead playmakers for the Chicago offense with 5.0 APG and 4.0 APG, respectively. LaVine in particular is one to watch out for tonight given his track record against the Pistons. In two prior meetings with Detroit this season, LaVine averaged 36.5 PPG while shooting a stellar 63% overall. The sharpshooter has the ability to catch fire at any given moment as he notably drained seven threes across both is matchups with the Pistons.

Outside of their wings, the Bulls put a ton of responsibility in big man Nikola Vucevic. The 6’10” center is having another strong season, averaging 17.8 PPG and 11.4 RPG. Additionally, the stretch-five is a major threat from beyond the arc where he averages 1.6 threes per game at a 36% clip. Coming off a 23-point performance in which he hit 4/6 threes against the Raptors, except Vucevic to play a huge role tonight against an inexperienced Pistons front line.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit finds itself at the bottom of the East as they have their eyes set towards the NBA lottery in June. That being said, the Pistons still have a chance to cover tonight as home underdogs thanks to the recent play of their young guys. Forward Marvin Bagley has been tremendous in recent games as he has a pair of double-doubles since returning from injury. In his last two games, Bagley averaged 21 PPG and 15 RPG while shooting 54% from the floor. Although Chicago boasts a tough matchup for the former top-five pick, Bagley should continue to see a high usage rate as the Pistons prioritize their youth movement.

Speaking of former top-five picks, center James Wiseman is coming off one of his best games as a pro. Wiseman scored 23 points on 9/11 shooting in their loss to Charlotte on Monday. Additionally, he secured seven rebounds. While Wiseman has had a disappointing career compared to his pre-draft expectations, he has flashed his sky-high potential in recent games and could be a difference-maker tonight.

Perhaps the biggest reason the Pistons could cover tonight is rookie guard Jaden Ivey. The fifth-overall pick in last summer’s draft, Ivey has been solid all season but is really come on of late. In two games since the All-Star break, Ivey averaged 17.5 PPG and 7.0 APG – flashing his emmense potential. Chicago lacks stoppers on the perimeter – setting Ivey up for another strong night.

Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Bulls have a pair of double-digit wins over the Pistons already this season and I wouldn’t be surprised if tonight marks their third such win. Take the road favorites despite them coming off a back to back.

Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -5.5 (-114)