Fans can expect the director's cut of Rebel Moon to not only be longer, but offer more violence and craziness according to its director.

Despite not even hitting Netflix yet, Zack Snyder is already teasing what audiences can expect to see from the extended, R-rated director's cut of his upcoming film Rebel Moon.

Snyder shared some details about the planned director's cut while discussing his new film with Entertainment Weekly and how it compares to the PG-13 version set for release in December. He added that while he toned it down to make it more appealing to a wider audience, Netflix pushed for the director to also pursue his darker, crazier version of the film.

“I’d written the script, in a vacuum just as I would was my normal aesthetic — a very hard, very like sexy, violent, crazy, everything’s all at 11,” Snyder told Entertainment Weekly.

Snyder said he was also “super proud” of the work he and his team had done in the PG-13 version to make it as appealing to broader audiences as they felt they could. He described the feeling as satisfying “an awesome, timeless, mythological scope,” which can be seen in the previous trailers released for the films.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is the first of two films set in Snyder's original sci-fi universe starring Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, and Anthony Hopkins. It will be the second film released on Netflix as part of the platform's collaboration with the director following the release of 2021's Army of the Dead.

Alongside the films, Snyder plans to expand his sci-fi universe into a much larger IP stretching out into other media. Multiple games set within Rebel Moon's universe have already been announced, including an RPG and a four-player action game. An animated series was announced as in-development, as well, alongside a spin-off series focused on the character Belisarius portrayed by Fra Fee.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 22, 2023.