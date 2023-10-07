Rebel Moon extended cuts are reportedly already in the works by Zack Snyder, and Deborah Snyder wasn't shy about sharing her thoughts on how, like Justice League's “Snyder Cut,” these won't just be a traditional “director's cut” of the upcoming Netflix movies.

Deborah Snyder spoke about the upcoming, two-part sci-fi epic which Netflix appears to be banking big on between the films, graphic novel, video games, and more. While the films are set to be PG-13 at release, she revealed to Total Film, via GamesRadar+, that her husband was already working on R-rated cuts of the films that they believe will provide much more than “just a few deleted scenes” when eventually released. She added that these were planned beforehand and the extended cuts add roughly an hour of extra footage to each movie that will give viewers “a lot more of everything.”

Her description of Rebel Moon's extended cuts seemingly hints that the films will be, in a sense, “Snyder Cuts” akin to Zack Snyder‘s version of 2017's Justice League after years of pressure from a vocal section. Zack Snyder's Justice League, as it was titled, was more in line with the director's original vision of the film instead of the theatrically released film which saw Joss Whedon take over directing duties well into the film's production. Some of the more significant changes in the Snyder Cut included a generally darker tone, making Cyborg a more central character to the plot, and the addition of Darkseid, who Zack Snyder planned to have as the main villain in a potential Justice League sequel.

In Rebel Moon's case, though, it appears the director has been given much more control over his films' fates by Netflix than when he was trying to help get the DC Extended Universe off the ground. The combined budget of $166 million already makes it one of the most expensive films Netflix has ever produced, though still coming up short of The Gray Man's roughly $200 million production budget.

Rebel Moon is set to release in two parts – Part One: A Child of Fire in December 2022 and Part Two: The Scargiver in April 2024. The films are set in a far-off galaxy ruled by an authoritarian regime known as the Mother World and its brutal army, the Imperium. Sofia Boutella stars as Kora, a former soldier in the Imperium who resides on the moon of Veldt and has come under siege by Imperium forces led by Ed Skrein's Admiral Noble. The siege sparks Kora to rally warriors from across the moon and galaxy, such as Charlie Hunnam's Kai and former Imperium general Titus played by Djimon Hounsou, to finally make a stand against the Mother World's brutal rule.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 22, 2023. Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver is set to release on Netflix on April 19, 2024.