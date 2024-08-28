It’s something about those pretty girls! Zahara Jolie-Pitt has gone viral yet again, this time for a video of her and her line sisters strolling at Spelman College. Zahara crossed the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. last November.

In a video that has gone viral on both Tiktok and X, Zahara and her sisters are seen strolling to ‘Back Outside’ by rapper Anycia, featuring Atlanta native and rapper Latto. Many people are reacting to the video of Zahara commenting on her strolling as well as watching her grow over the years.

“The excitement that I felt when I see Zahara!!!!! Go ahead and live your best college life girl!!!! Yassssss! (I’m Delta by the way),” one person commented, while another added, “Zahara is having the time of her life.”

“Zahara jolie is out here strolling and i still can't believe it or how old i am 😫 she was just 3 months old!!” @AmeriKraut said in a post on X.

Zahara had gone viral last year during her probate for introducing herself as simply Zahara Marley Jolie, dropping her father Brad Pitt's last name. She said, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.” Angelina Jolie and her sons Pax and Maddox were present for Zahara’s chapter welcome last year. She entered Spelman in the fall of 2022.

Angelina Jolie has been incredibly supportive of Zahara’s decision to attend an HBCU. Jolie took to social media to share the exciting news of Zahara attending Spelman.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” she wrote.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University by nine collegiate women. The “Sweet” Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was chartered on February 10, 1979, at Spelman College by the Kappa Omega chapter. Ally and Ashley Calloway, the daughters of Vanessa Bell Calloway, also joined the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. during their time at Spelman.