Less than two weeks before its official release date, a leak of the ROM for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has somehow made its way online.

PSA! 🚨 Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s rom was dumped onto PC today. If you download this I HIGHLY suggest you do NOT POST anything from it till after it’s official launch. Nintendo will most likely bring their full wrath against those who upload stuff from it early. pic.twitter.com/rB7WioJDMq — PMS Jordan (@PMS_Jordan) May 1, 2023

Reports have been coming in recently that for some reason, a ROM of the upcoming Legend of Zelda game Tears of the Kingdom has found its way online. For those unfamiliar with the terminology the ROM, or Read-Only Memory, is what players use to emulate games on emulators. This begs the question, however. How could people upload the ROM online when the game is still less than two weeks from release?

Report 📰🚨: The Cartridge and Inside of case have been posted for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on Mercari. #ZeldaTearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/2mqbAfN4jY — Pory (@pory_leeks) May 1, 2023

As it turns out, physical copies of the game arrived to some of the players who preordered them. As mentioned in Pory’s leak (Tweet above), some players are even selling their physical copies on Mercari. It’s highly likely that someone who got their physical copy of the game dumped its contents onto a computer, and uploaded it to the internet for others to download.

VGC in their article has verified the existence of this ROM which was being “shared illegally via online ROM sites.” Not only that, but they even noted that they found someone who streamed the game for around 30 minutes. The channel has since then been taken down “at the request of the copyright holder.”

Other than streaming sites, players have also taken to sharing screenshots and clips of the game over on 4chan, as well as some Discord servers. PC Gamer noted that one of the Discord servers, one of the largest in fact, has already been shut down.

This is the latest in a string of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaks. Back in February, the game’s artbook, which was a preorder bonus, was already leaked online. Nintendo has since then filed a subpoena for the person who leaked the artbook, as well as the various people who are offering to give others a copy of said artbook.

That’s all of the information we have about the ROM leak of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.