Nintendo recently filed a subpoena for the person responsible for leaking the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom artbook on Discord.

On April 4, 2023, Nintendo filed a subpoena in the district court of the Northern District of California. In the subpoena, Nintendo requested Discord to “disclose the identity, including the name(s), address(es), telephone number(s), and e-mail addresses(es) of the user Julien#2743”. According to them, Julien #2743 was “responsible for posting infringing content that appeared at the following channel Discord channel Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”.

The infringing content that the document mentioned was an art book for their upcoming game Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Players could get the art book by ordering the game’s Collector’s Edition, which includes the art book, as well as pins, a poster, a case, and more. However, back in February, images of the art book, as well as a PDF copy, found their way online. It first surfaced in the GamingLeaksAndRumours discord, posted by a user named Player0914 for download. According to them, the compiled images came from the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Discord server mentioned above, in a leak by user bombablewall. The images were then compiled and uploaded by “someone else in the discord.”

If this story is the truth, it is most likely that the “someone else in the discord” that Player0914 mentioned is Julien#2743. Before the filing of the subpoena, Nintendo’s lawyers already contacted Discord and demanded that the material be removed. Afterward, they even requested the whole server itself to be taken down. They even gave a list of Discord users who had the “The PDF Pirate” role. According to Nintendo’s legal team, this “identifies them as a source for PDF files of the infringing art book images.” These users instructed interested parties to message them directly for a copy of the PDF.

As of this article, the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Discord server is still alive. Should there be updates regarding this story, we will be sure to update you.

