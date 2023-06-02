Zendaya is celebrating her boyfriend's 27th birthday. Tom Holland turned 27 today, and his on and off screen partner marked the moment on her Instagram story with a series of photos of him.

The Euphoria star's Instagram story showed a picture of Tom Holland smiling widely posing at a cliff overlook. It was a full body photo, him wearing shorts and a black t shirt and a heart eyed emoji in the corner. In another photo, Holland made a heart symbol with his hands while in the water. This photo had him paired with a heart emoji.

On his own Instagram, Holland posted a photo of him in a helmet and board shorts with the caption: “Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share the sexiest picture ever taken of me.” The hashtag read: “#sexyiestmanalive.”

Zendaya loved the photo, commenting on the post with a heart eyed emoji.

Holland and his Spider-Man co star began dating around 2016, about the same time as the premiere of Spider-Man Homecoming. A source told People that: “They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

The actor echoed that statement in an interview with GQ in Nov. 2021. “I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” he shared. “I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to.”