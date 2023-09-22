After a social media post sent fans into a frenzy, Zendaya clears the air on the Tom Holland engagement rumors.

Zendaya took to her Instagram story to post a picture of her reflection. “Let me just put the full body back so y'all can relax lmao,” the post read.

The big revelation was the big ring that can be seen on her hand holding the phone. This sparked rumors that she got engaged to her longtime partner, Holland.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In a video (via PopCrave), Zendaya responded to these rumors.

“I can't post anything, you guys!” the Dune actress said. “I posted it for my hat, like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys.”

Zendaya sets the record straight on Tom Holland engagement rumors after she shared a photo in which a ring was prominently featured. pic.twitter.com/i24mjRUJt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023

“Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the news?” she concluded with a laugh.

So there's that — Zendaya and Holland aren't engaged quite yet. The two have been dating for nearly two years now. They star in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise together, as they also play on-screen love intersts.

Outside of his MCU work, Tom Holland is known for his roles in The Lost City of Z, Onward, Cherry, and Uncharted. He has starred as the MCU's Spider-Man since Captain America: Civil War.

Zendaya got her start acting in Disney Channel series Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. While another one of her iconic roles, Rue in Euphoria, is a TV role, she's shifted into the film realm in recent years. In addition to her Spider-Man films, she has starred in The Greatest Showman, Dune, and Challengers.