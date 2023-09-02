Tom Holland posted a candid photo of his girlfriend Zendaya in celebration of her 27th birthday. On his Instagram Story Friday (Sept. 1), Holland snapped a photo of the “Euphoria” actress in snorkeling gear. He wrote, “My birthday girl,” and added three heart-eyed emojis to the photo. The “Spider-Man” actor also posted another photo of Zendaya on his Instagram Story that showed her walking two dogs which he also added three heart-eyed emojis to the photo.

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed dating rumors when paparazzi caught the two kissing in the front seat of Holland's car in 2021. In an interview with GQ that year, the Uncharted actor said the photo “robbed” them of their privacy.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom said.

“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” he added.

While the couple is very private about their relationship, over the years they have been more open about talking about certain aspects in their private life.

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” the ‘Cherry' actor told The Hollywood Reporter in June. “We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Zendaya also added that she likes to keep a lot of aspects about her private life to herself.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she told ELLE this month. “I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

“It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist,” she added. “You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Holland also recently celebrated his 27th birthday back in June.