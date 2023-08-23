Zendaya and Tom Holland are two of the biggest stars in the world. Naturally, their relationship is in the spotlight.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle. “I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more now than ever.”

It seems that Zendaya does have a very good head on her shoulders, as she took a very realistic approach to her relationship with Holland. With the presence of social media, it's nearly impossible to hide from the public eye — just ask Taylor Swift as she attended a wedding in Long Beach Island only to be swarmed by fans.

Zendaya and Holland have been spotted together in the past. Earlier this year, the two were seen at a Lakers game and are also spotted in public together going about their business.

Tom Holland starred as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU's trilogy. Zendaya also starred in it as MJ — Peter's love interest. With the ending of No Way Home, it remains to be seen if Zendaya will return for the upcoming sequels.

Either way, she has a busy slate ahead of her. She will star in Dune: Part Two as Chani once again and will also star in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.