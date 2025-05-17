Eli Ricks missed out on seeing his crush, Ivanka Trump, visit the Eagles' facility, but she left him a note he can keep forever.

Ricks, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Eagles after the 2023 NFL draft, went viral for commenting on Ivanka's beauty when the Eagles took a trip to D.C. to visit the White House.

“Donald trump daughter is beautiful d**n,” Ricks posted via X last month.

He quickly followed up with a second tweet that read, “After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type.”

The message must had made it to Ivanka who returned Ricks' compliment with a note attached to his locker.

“Stopped by to say hi!” Ivanka wrote. “Sorry to miss you! Go Birds!”

Eli Ricks Reacts to Ivanka Trump's Note

Eli Ricks
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ricks responded to Ivanka: “My apologies, I owe you a glass of wine now xx!”

Ivanka also thanked Eagles executive Howie Roseman for letting her and her son Theo tour the facility.

“Thank you Howie Roseman, Big Dom and amazing team at the Philadelphia @Eagles for an epic tour of your incredible training facility today ! My son Theo and his flag football team had a day they will never forget!!” she wrote.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown allegedly fires gunshots in physical altercation at boxing event
Neal McDonough, who believes Boston will beat the New York Knicks in Game 7, at Celtics-Heat game.
Exclusive: Celtics fan Neal McDonough’s bold Game 7 prediction for Knicks series
Cassie, Diddy, Diddy trial
Cassie testifies during Diddy trial she had affair with NFL player

Ivanka is President Donald Trump's oldest daughter — he is also the father of Donald Jr., Eric, Tiffany, and Barron Trump. Unfortunately for Ricks, Ivanka is taken. She is married to Jared Kushner and they have three children together: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.

Jalen Hurts Skips White House Visit

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Ricks made headlines with his visit to the White House, the Eagles also caught attention for having their star player, Jalen Hurts, absent from the visit.

NBC News White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor  announced on April 28 that Hurts and others would not be in attendance due to “scheduling conflicts.”

“A White House official confirms to me that @Eagles quarterback @JalenHurts will not be visiting the White House when the Super Bowl champions come later this afternoon,” Alcindor  wrote in a post on X.

“The White House says Hurts and other players who can’t attend had ‘scheduling conflicts,'” she added.

Former Eagles star Malcom Jenkins, reacted to Hurts' declining President Trump's invitation.

“The team had framed the White House visit as optional,” Jenkins, who retired from the NFL in March 2022, wrote in a Substack post about the team's visit. “But leadership is never optional. When you’re the quarterback — the face of the team — your presence, or your absence, always says something. By choosing not to go, Jalen didn’t just make a personal decision. He made a public one.”