Antonio Brown denies being arrested at Adin Ross' boxing event, where he was seen in viral videos fighting with a group of people outside. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver claims he was a victim in the attack and was jumped for his belongings.

The event took place on Friday, May 16, where Ross hosted a 10-match card. The altercation occurred at about 3 a.m. ET on Saturday, when police were called after hearing gunshots. Brown allegedly fired gunshots in the air to break up the altercation. However, no one was hurt, according to police.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote on X. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

The former NFL star continued that he will be seeking legal action on the men that attacked him. “I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love.”

Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.… — AB (@AB84) May 17, 2025

In several videos circulating online, you see Brown kicking and punching individuals. He allegedly also kicked a security guard after he fell to the ground.

Antonio Brown running 5 fades then shooting up Adin Ross boxing Event is top 2025 crash out so far pic.twitter.com/TWArHnZnE6 — j burner (@AlondraOmerta) May 17, 2025

Antonio Brown got jumped 😳 pic.twitter.com/lxsg1D8uhB — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) May 17, 2025

Brown later addressed the incident while appearing on Ross’ Kick livestream. “I got CTE, I blacked out,” he said on the stream. “I blacked out, Adin. I don’t know what happened.”

Antonio Brown's Other Controversies

Brown has consistently made headlines for legal trouble over the years. In 2019, he was accused of rape and sexual misconduct but he settled with the woman who accused him. In 2020, he pleaded no contest to burglary and felony battery charges. Three years later, he was arrested for allegedly not paying child support.

On the field, the former NFL star also made headlines. He played nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and made a name for himself as one of the top wide receivers at the time. However, after his relationship with then-quarterback Ben Roethlisberger became tense, and Brown felt the team was underperforming, the Steelers requested a trade. Brown then had a brief stint on the Oakland Raiders where he was on the roster for six months but never played. The wide receiver then was teammates with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady when he went to the New England Patriots. He only played one game where he scored a touchdown but because of his conduct he was released in 2019 — which was the same time of the rape allegation. In 2020, Brady and Brown reconnected when they both were on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They won a Super Bowl together in 2020 but after Brown went viral for taking off his jersey during against the New York Jets in 2021 he never stepped foot on an NFL field again.