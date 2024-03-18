Zoë Kravitz is proudly showing off her stunning engagement ring with fiancé Channing Tatum. Both Kravitz and Tatum were the picture-perfect couple as they attended Lenny Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Combined with the latest addition to their relationship, which is the dazzling engagement ring.
The duo, known for their stylish and affectionate displays, delighted fans with their love-filled presence.
On March 12, photos captured the couple sharing laughter and intimacy. With Zoë's arms draped affectionately over Channing's knee. What caught the eye of many was Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's dazzling engagement ring. Prominently on display as she gestured animatedly. The ring is typical for a celebrity couple, but perhaps more “bejeweled” considering their romantic timeline over the years.
Channing also showcased his “Instagram fiancé” skills. Capturing a perfectly framed shot of their tender moment.
Since making their relationship public in 2021, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum charmed fans with their adorable snapshots. From riding bikes together in New York City to sharing laughs over iced coffee. Their romantic bond has been evident in every captured moment. Notable among their shared memories was their Halloween costume as Rosemary and her baby from “Rosemary's Baby” in 2023.
While the couple prefers to keep their relationship private, their affectionate gestures speak volumes, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more glimpses into their love story.
Speaking of love story, the two also managed to get on dates with Taylor Swift too. Kravitz even got a credit for Swift's ‘Lavender Haze' song on Midnights. Now, people wants to see if Taylor Swift will be present in Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's wedding.