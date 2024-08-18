The preseason is a time of hope and opportunity for NFL players vying to make the final 53-man roster. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this period is no different. Following their win last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Buccaneers saw several players use the opportunity to raise their profiles. With roster cuts looming, the efforts of these hopefuls in training camp and preseason games could be the difference between achieving their NFL dreams or being left on the outside looking in.

The Buccaneers So Far

Baker Mayfield’s strong performance in 2023 exceeded expectations during what was anticipated to be a tough transition from the Tom Brady era. Despite Brady's dead cap hit, the Buccaneers went 9-8. They won the NFC South and upset the Eagles 32-9 in the Wild Card round. Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards and 30 touchdowns. Tampa Bay's season was a pleasant surprise, nearly eliminating the Detroit Lions in the divisional round before falling late. This late-season momentum showcased how well the Buccaneers were playing. The key question now is whether they can sustain this success in 2024.

Here we'll look at the four Tampa Bay Buccaneers players whose stock went up after win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals at training camp.

Bucky Irving, RB

Sure, Rachaad White is expected to be the primary back in Tampa Bay's offense. However, rookie Bucky Irving is making a strong case to be considered a steal in the fourth round of the draft. The 21-year-old showed flashes of his potential during the game against the Bengals. He confidently ran for 28 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. He showcased his explosiveness and ability to be a dynamic weapon behind White.

Irving has also been turning heads in practice as he gets more comfortable with the playbook and adjusts to the speed of the professional game. His performance on Saturday capped off a strong week. He should feel more confident than ever. With each opportunity, Irving is proving that he could be an integral part of the Buccaneers' offense this season.

Cade Otton, TE

Cade Otton has quietly been one of the Buccaneers' most reliable offensive players since entering the league. He had 42 receptions in his rookie season and 47 more in 2023. As he continues to develop, Otton should become a key component of the offense.

Last week, Otton built a strong connection with Mayfield, particularly in the middle of the field where he can be most effective. Mayfield repeatedly targeted Otton during practice, indicating a growing trust in the young tight end’s abilities. Yes, Otton isn’t quite on the level of a superstar like Travis Kelce. That said, he possesses a versatile skill set that allows him to contribute in various ways. We think he’s ready to take on an even larger role in the Buccaneers' offense.

Tavierre Thomas, NB

Tavierre Thomas has been a standout performer throughout much of training camp. He has stepped up in the wake of Carlton Davis’ departure. Thomas has already recorded three interceptions in camp. His confidence is palpable, which is exactly what you want in a defensive back in the NFL.

Head coach Todd Bowles has to be thrilled with Thomas' progress. Thomas appears poised to play a significant role in the defense come Week 1, thanks to his ability to line up at nickel, free safety, or strong safety. His adaptability makes him an invaluable asset, and his performance in camp has solidified his place on the roster.

Jose Ramirez, LB

Although technically not based on last week's win against the Bengals, second-year linebacker Jose Ramirez’s standout performance against the Jaguars is impossible to overlook. Ramirez dominated the game with three sacks and four solo tackles. He showed that he’s ready to make a major impact on the Buccaneers' defense.

The timing of Ramirez’s performance couldn’t have been better. It was announced during the game that the Buccaneers had reached an agreement to release Randy Gregory. This clears the way for Ramirez to step up and claim a roster spot. After spending last season on the practice squad, Ramirez has earned the opportunity to compete for a place on the 53-man roster. His performance against the Jaguars is a strong step in that direction.

Looking Ahead

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to prepare for the upcoming season, the performances of these players provide a glimpse of the depth and talent on the roster. These hopefuls have taken full advantage of their opportunities. They have made strong impressions on the coaching staff and improving their chances of securing a spot on the final roster. Sure, the preseason is far from over. That said, these players have shown that they have what it takes to contribute significantly to the Buccaneers' success. As the team transitions into a new era, it’s clear that fresh faces like these could play pivotal roles in Tampa Bay's quest to remain competitive and make another postseason run.