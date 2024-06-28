Houston is in the middle of the pack in terms of NFL salary cap space, but adding one more juicy free agent could lift the Texans into the stratosphere — where the big dogs like Kansas City and San Francisco take up residence.

Plunking down a chunk of change for free-agent safety Justin Simmons would be a perfect move to fill out the Texans' roster before the 2024 training camp. Houston isn't in great shape at the safety position, so adding a player the caliber of Simmons is more of a need than a want. Assuming, of course, the Texans have bought in — organizationally speaking — to making a big postseason splash in 2024.

The 6-2, 202-pounder was drafted in 2016 and became a model of consistency. Simmons earned All-Pro honors in four of the last five seasons while also capturing a pair of Pro Bowl nods.

What makes safety Justin Simmons appealing to the Texans?

It starts with character. He's not only a perennial star, but has been nominated three times for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. Inspiring and mentoring youth and providing steady support to the community have been trademarks for Simmons' public-relations outreach.

This makes sense for an up-and-coming team. How many times in the NFL does a younger team have success and some of the players don't handle it well? Having a locker-room rock like Simmons would be a big boost for players like C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell and others.

On the field, he's an ironman. He started all 105 games in which he appeared over the last seven years in Denver. Also, Simmons played more than 3,200 consecutive snaps from the start of 2018 until the early part of 2021. The production stayed steady as he came away with at least three interceptions in each of the last six seasons — giving him admittance to an NFL club of one.

Texans head coach told si.com that improving the safety position is an important step toward a successful season.

“We had a lot of guys going in and out at safety — our last game versus the Ravens ended up with some backup players in there,” Ryans said. “We've just got to find a way to stay healthy at the safety spot and find a way to stay consistent, so no matter who's back there it's just being consistent.

“I think that's the key for us. Our safeties are a very important piece and I really like to use our safeties a lot. Pass game. Blitzing. Those guys are integral pieces of that chest match and game plan that I like to do.”

A Houston weakness could turn the other direction

Finding ways to stop the opponent's passing game held the Texans back in 2023. And below-average production from the safety position played a key role. Houston allowed an average of 234.1 passing yards, the 10th most in the NFL.

Jalen Pitre and Jimmie Ward are the presumed starters heading into training camp. But it's not like Ryans can bank on either of them. Pitre's play declined from his rookie season, going from five interceptions to zero. Meanwhile, Ward missed 10 games as a quadricep injury ended his season early.

Simmons is coming off his fourth-career All-Pro season. He recorded 70 tackles and three interceptions in 15 games.

It's difficult to find a negative when it comes to Simmons. Perhaps the only hitch is the money it will take to bring him aboard.