The Grizzlies are in the perfect position to sell at the trade deadline.

The 2023-24 season just wasn't meant to be for the Memphis Grizzlies. After three consecutive playoff births and an offseason trade to acquire Marcus Smart, there was plenty of hype the Grizzlies could make the jump toward becoming a true title contender in 2023-24. That hope never even got a chance to see the light of day.

Ja Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the, Memphis going 6-19 without him. and the Grizzlies went on to go 6-19 in those games. Smart missed a bunch of those games as well due to injury. The Grizzlies went 6-4 upon Morant's long-awaited return, with Smart getting back on the floor soon after him. Finally, Memphis had its big four of Morant, Smart, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr playing together. But that dream world was short-lived.

Morant was ruled out for the season roughly a week ago. Just days after that announcement, Smart and Bane both suffered injuries that will hold them out for weeks. Memphis just can't catch a break.

Though the decimated Grizzlies just upset the struggling Golden State Warriors on Monday, the team is effectively out of the playoff race down three of their four best players for an extended period of time. It makes more sense to see what they have with young players like GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., Santi Aldama, David Roddy and Jacob Gilyard, among others. As a result, Memphis should look to sell at the trade deadline, maximizing returns for incumbent veterans. They don't have a ton of players who fit that bill, but at least one stands out as a potential trade piece for the Grizzlies as the February 8th deadline approaches.

If there's any veteran Memphis would feel comfortable trading away, it's likely Kennard. Acquired at the trade deadline last year to help the Grizzlies' shooting, Kennard has done just that, hitting a scorching 48.3% of his triples during the regular season since arriving in Memphis. He is simply one of the better shooters in the NBA.

Jacob Gilyard steal ➡️ Luke Kennard triple ☔️ pic.twitter.com/1ycrM0dYwX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 16, 2024

Kennard does have some issues defensively, but in the right situation, his offense and his shooting should be able to overcome those deficiencies. If a contender needs extra juice shooting the ball, they should call the Grizzlies and look to find a deal. Memphis will likely be willing to listen for a multitude of reasons.

For one, as mentioned earlier, there isn't a realistic path for the Grizzlies to make the playoffs. They're in 13th in the Western Conference and 4.5 games behind 10th-place for the final play-in spot. It's hard to imagine they will be able to make up that ground without Morant for the season's remainder, not to mention both Bane and Smart sidelined for lengthy stints going forward.

Kennard's contract also could make a trade feasible for the Grizzlies. The lefty veteran is in the second-to-last season of his contract, with a team option on his deal for 2024-25. A relatively modest $14.8 million salary should make it easy for Memphis to find matching salary in any trade, too.

The Grizzlies are also a team that really values the draft. They traded two second-round picks on draft day 2020 to gain an extra first-round pick that they used to select Bane. They could get a couple of second-round picks for Kennard or could possibly get more if they're willing to take on a bad contract another team doesn't want. Those types of trades should definitely be on the table for Memphis at the deadline, and the player most likely to be featured in one is Kennard.