Despite giving Father Time a tough workout, LeBron James is already nearing 40 years old. As a result, the NBA's all-time leading scorer has slowly teased the idea of retirement.

Given his stacked list of accolades, there's no question that The King is a lock to be inducted into the Basketball of Fame. With James hanging up his basketball sneakers in the near future, it's worth taking a look at the possible candidates who can present James at the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Check out the gallery below.

1. Dwyane Wade

There's no question that James and Dwyane Wade were like peanut butter and jelly during their days with the Miami Heat. They led the franchise to four-straight NBA Finals appearances for back-to-back NBA titles. With so many great moments together, there's no doubt that Wade should be the best player to present James at the Basketball Hall of Fame when the time comes.

2. Kyrie Irving

Another superstar who deserves to present James at the Basketball Hall of Fame is Kyrie Irving. The NBA All-Star played an instrumental role with James in making history by leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to its first NBA title in historic fashion.

The duo conspired to help the Cavs climb out of a 3-1 NBA Finals series deficit for the first time in NBA history. Although they had their differences shortly after, leading to Irving's departure, the NBA champion and James have reconciliated since then.

Another superstar that played well with LeBron James was All-Star big man Anthony Davis. Davis was a revelation for the Los Angeles Lakers inside the NBA Bubble, helping the Lakers capture championship banner No. 17 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davis and James played great music together for the franchise's first title in a decade. Moreover, the duo also towed the Lakers to become the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Champions. Furthermore, both Davis and James were also recently part of Team USA's gold-medal-winning campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

James and Stephen Curry were heated rivals during the 2010s as both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors faced off in the NBA Finals for four-straight years, with the latter winning three. While they were heated rivals, both Curry and James were responsible for the greatest Finals duels in the 2010s.

What better way to have one of the most impactful players present James into the Hall of Fame. Moreover, both superstars became good friends during their time together for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics en route to a gold medal.

5. Kevin Durant

It's safe to say that Kevin Durant and LeBron James are both the best small forwards during their peak. Although these two elite superstars went head-to-head as rivals on the court, there was never a shortage of respect between the two.

Both forwards have given a handful of competitive duels, highlighted by three NBA Finals series matchups. Moreover, both Durant and James have also helped Team USA win two Olympic gold medals.

6. Chris Bosh

Playing third fiddle as part of the Big Three in South Beach, Chris Bosh deserves to be at least one of the presenters for James at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Bosh played a key role in the Heat's back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. There's no doubt that welcoming James as a fellow Hall of Famer wouldn't be a terrible choice.

7. Kevin Love

Another third fiddle in James' championship teams was Kevin Love. The All-Star big man also had a key role in the Cleveland Cavaliers' first-ever title run in 2016 at the expense of the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Furthermore, Love also stuck with James throughout The King's second Cleveland stint. He became the second fiddle after Irving's departure in 2017. But more importantly, Love's intangibles were crucial to the Cavs' historic 2016 run.

8. Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs sent James home in the NBA Finals on two occasions, in 2007 and 2014. Duncan was a thorn in James' championship quests, making him a worthy rival to present The King at the Hall of Fame. In fact, it was Duncan himself who predicted that the NBA would be James' league in the upcoming years after their 2007 NBA Finals clash.

Both Michael Jordan and James have been in the heated GOAT debate for several years now. In order to defuse the debate, having His Airness himself present James into the Basketball Hall of Fame would be an interesting situation for their hardcore fans.

With James' stacked resume, there's no doubt that Jordan would be willing to present James into the exclusive Hall of Fame the same way he did for the late Kobe Bryant.

LeBron James and his son Bronny became the first-ever father-and-son duo to ever play together in the NBA. Although the younger James still has plenty to prove in the NBA, it wouldn't be a surprise if James asked his very own son to present him into the Basketball Hall of Fame. It will certainly be another special moment for the James household.