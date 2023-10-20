Insomniac Games is renowned for its Spider-Man series, including their latest milestone, Marvel's Spider-Man 2. With Wolverine also in development, there's growing anticipation about which Marvel heroes they'll tackle next. Delve into our curated list of 10 Marvel heroes that should get an Insomniac game next and discover the possible future of Marvel gaming.

10. Iron Man

Creating an Iron Man game is essential due to the character's popularity and the potential for a unique gaming experience. While Iron Man has been featured in games like Marvel's Avengers and Iron Man VR, a dedicated game focusing solely on his story and gameplay mechanics is still missing. With his array of gadgets, different suits, and intriguing storyline centered around Tony Stark, an Iron Man game could offer players a compelling and immersive experience, exploring the character's depth and uniqueness. By focusing solely on Iron Man, game developers can fully delve into his world, creating a groundbreaking gaming experience. The game could feature villains like the Mandarin, Iron Monger, Whiplash, & Crimson Dynamo.

9. Captain America

Captain America stands out as a Marvel character deserving of a high-quality solo video game, despite his appearances in movie tie-ins and as a playable character in Marvel's Avengers. The potential Captain America game could explore either a World War II setting or the modern day, providing players with diverse storytelling options. To add excitement, developers could incorporate Sam Wilson's interpretation of the character, offering a fresh perspective. The game could feature villains like Crossbones, Baron Zemo, and the notorious Red Skull, promising an engaging and thrilling gameplay experience.

8. The Punisher

The Punisher has a history in video game adaptations, with the last solo title released in 2009 and a notable game in 2005, reminiscent of ultra-violent titles of that era. The 2005 game, akin to titles like Manhunt, featured intense violence and brutal interrogation sequences. With villains like Jigsaw, Barracuda, and Ma Gnuci, there's potential for an engaging storyline. Additionally, the involvement of Daken, contingent on the narrative of the upcoming Wolverine game, could further enrich the Punisher's solo outing.

7. Daredevil

Daredevil, the “man without fear,” is another Marvel character deserving of his own video game, despite his appearances in various games and a 2003 movie tie-in game. One challenge lies in accurately representing Daredevil's blindness in a video game, which could focus on utilizing his heightened senses. Potential villains for the game include Bullseye, The Hand, and his arch-nemesis, the Kingpin, last seen in Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man in 2018. The game would undoubtedly need to feature Elektra, and gameplay could mirror the dynamic combat seen in The Arkham series, showcasing instances where they both engage in combat against enemies, providing an exciting and immersive experience for players.

6. Moon Knight

Moon Knight, a character with multiple appearances in Marvel gaming, is yet to have his own solo outing. His complex nature, involving multiple personalities, makes him intriguing for game development. Moon Knight's popularity has surged, partly due to the show featuring Oscar Isaac. In a potential game, players could explore his intricate psyche. Villains like Black Spectre, Moon Shade, and Bushman could add depth to the storyline, providing an opportunity for an engaging and immersive gaming experience centered around the enigmatic Moon Knight.

5. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange, a character deserving of his own video game, holds significant potential for unique and immersive gameplay. Insomniac Games has already introduced his Sanctum Sanctorum in Marvel's Spider-Man, suggesting a possible foundation for a standalone title. With a wide array of spells and a focus on magic capable of manipulating the environment, a Doctor Strange game could offer players a fun and distinctive experience. The game's narrative could take players to diverse and mystical locations, allowing encounters with villains rarely seen in other games. Antagonists like Dormammu, Nightmare, Baron Mordo, and The Enchantress could challenge players in ways unique to Doctor Strange's magical abilities, promising an exciting and unparalleled gaming adventure.

4. Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider, a character whose gaming presence has been limited since the 2007 movie tie-in, holds immense potential for a gripping video game experience. In the hands of developers like Insomniac, a new Ghost Rider game could explore the depths of Hell, immersing players in a dark and supernatural world. Players would confront formidable foes, including Lucifer, Zarathos, and Ghost Rider's greatest adversary, Mephisto. Such a game could offer a thrilling narrative, intense gameplay, and visually stunning encounters, allowing fans to finally experience Ghost Rider's iconic vengeance in a captivating and immersive gaming environment.

3. Hulk & She-Hulk

The Incredible Hulk has been absent from standalone games since its 2008 movie tie-in, but the character's appeal, especially evident in titles like The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction (2005), lies in the sheer joy of destructible environments. With the potential for a fresh take on the Hulk universe, Insomniac Games could step in. Imagining a game akin to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, players might not only control the Hulk but also She-Hulk, allowing seamless interchangeability between the characters. This dynamic gameplay could be further enriched by an engaging storyline featuring iconic villains such as Abomination, The Leader, Absorbing Man, and Red Hulk. Such a game could promise exhilarating gameplay and a compelling narrative, offering fans a highly anticipated and immersive experience in the Marvel universe.

2. Blade

Blade, the vampire slayer, has been notably absent from the gaming world, with only two standalone movie tie-in games, the last of which was released in 2002. A return to the supernatural realm of vampire slaying could offer a highly unique gaming experience. With the potential for a modern adaptation, players could immerse themselves in the dark and thrilling world of Blade, facing off against iconic foes like Dracula, Lucas Cross, Draconis, and Deacon Frost. Such a game could provide an opportunity for players to explore the depths of the supernatural, offering intense action, compelling storytelling, and the chance to battle legendary vampires, promising a captivating and long-awaited return for Blade in the gaming universe.

1. Jessica Jones & Luke Cage

In a potential Jessica Jones video game, players would step into the shoes of the private investigator, immersing themselves in a world of intriguing mysteries. Jessica's occupation would offer a wealth of fun cases to solve, ranging from smaller, engaging side-quests to larger, main storyline mysteries involving iconic comic book characters. Luke Cage could play a significant role in the game, either as a major supporting character aiding Jessica or as a second playable character, adding depth to the gameplay experience.

The game's narrative would be enriched by a rogues' gallery of villains, including the cunning Denny Haynes, the ruthless Benjamin Killgrave, the manipulative Purple Man, and the menacing Cottonmouth. Each villain would present unique challenges, requiring players to use Jessica's intelligence, wit, and physical abilities to overcome obstacles and solve complex cases. With a mix of compelling storylines, interesting characters, and thrilling mysteries, a Jessica Jones video game could offer players an immersive and engaging detective experience in the Marvel universe.

Honorable Mentions

Honorable mentions for Marvel characters deserving their own Insomniac game include Captain Marvel's cosmic adventures, Thor's thunderous escapades in Norse realms, Ant-Man's microscopic heists, and Shang-Chi's martial arts mastery in a world of mysticism.

These illustrious Marvel characters stand out as deserving candidates for the creative touch of Insomniac Games. Each character, with their rich lore and unique attributes, offers a treasure trove of possibilities for innovative and captivating gameplay. In harnessing the potential of these figures, Insomniac could significantly expand the Marvel gaming universe, crafting interconnected narratives and immersive experiences that resonate with fans and gamers alike. While it's fun to imagine what an Insomniac game would be like with these characters, we have the much-anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to look forward to in the meantime.