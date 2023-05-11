Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Team USA is regarded as the most dominant basketball team throughout history. However, with the world catching up, everyone witnessed how the world basketball power slipped all the way to a seventh-place finish in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. As a result, Team USA is on a mission for redemption to reclaim the world basketball titles. But with injuries and availability concerns once again rearing its head, it’s time for the national team to consider some players who have never worn the national team colors. Here’s 10 NBA players who we want to see suit up for Team USA for the first time.

Honorable Mention

Some notable NBA players that never suited up for Team USA are Kawhi Leonard and LaMelo Ball. However, both of which are currently injured.

Ja Morant

After a disappointing playoff campaign for the Grizzlies, Morant should have his sights focused on next season. However, a Team USA debut in between should give him more confidence and momentum. His athleticism should bold well with USA’s transition plays. Furthermore, Morant should provide more star power to a team out for redemption.

Zion Williamson

Despite a promising career, Zion Williamson has yet to blossom into the NBA star that he was expected to be. But with Team USA needing to fill a gap in the middle, having the two-time All-Star should be a good confidence booster. Moreover, he should provide Team USA another body to guard against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, and Domantas Sabonis.

Anthony Edwards

Athleticism and facilitating are what Anthony Edwards brings to the table. In fact, after establishing himself as the future of the Timberwolves, Edwards should give Team USA more depth at the guard position if he decides to play this summer. But more importantly, it should be interesting which international players would end up in Edwards’ poster dunks.

Mikal Bridges

Two-way players are essential in the international game. But more importantly, given that Team USA’s roster is often littered with stars, role players are often responsible for doing the little things that can change the game. Because of this, alongside his age, Mikal Bridges would be a perfect call-up for Team USA. With the Nets out of the postseason, Bridges can continue his rise as a star by dawning the national team colors.

Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram has never played a single game in the international stage. However, if he opts to play this summer, the All-Star forward would be a big boost in the wings. Equipped with a sweet shooting stroke and a wide wing span, Ingram would give opposing international teams some matchup problems if he decides to play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Jordan Poole

Outside shooting is something that Coach Steve Kerr wants his teams to do well. As a result, bringing in his Warriors player Jordan Poole will be a big boost to the squad that only shot 35% from deep at the 2019 World Cup. Although Kerr can bring in guys like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, they are better off saved for the Olympics, and bringing in a younger Jordan Poole is a more viable option.

Alex Caruso

Team USA’s 2019 campaign was a disaster. One of the reasons was defense. However, that could change soon. According to sources, Kerr has already requested the services of Alex Caruso. Known for his hustle and perimeter defense, Caruso may be what the doctor ordered for Team USA this summer.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

With plenty of elite big men in the 2023 field, Team USA will need to enlist as much quality big men as they can get. But with the Grizzlies’ early elimination, Kerr can tap the services of the Block Panther, Jaren Jackson Jr. Jackson should provide the team some interior defense while keeping opposing bigs in check.

Darius Garland

When it comes to having more star power, adding Darius Garland into the mix should give Team USA another weapon to work with. The Cavs finally made their first playoff appearance after LeBron James’ departure before losing to the Knicks in five games. But with Garland’s availability, he should be a welcome addition to the roster.

De’Aaron Fox

The Kings finally ended their lengthy playoff drought with De’Aaron Fox leading the team. Although the Kings suffered a playoff exit after a Game 7 loss to the Warriors, Fox can let out his frustrations by playing for Team USA for the first time. The Clutch Player of the Year should provide the national team another scoring option to lean on and a go-to option during tight games. Given that Team USA has been caught up in more tight games than usual, having a clutch player like Fox should help the national team keep their composure when it matters most.