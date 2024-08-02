It's safe to say that men's basketball is one of the best competitions to witness at the Summer Games. It's a great chance for basketball fans to watch their NBA stars represent their countries while competing against the best players in the world.

While NBA players are some of the attractions in the Olympics, it's been rare to see them get handpicked to become flag bearers for their respective countries. Let's take a look at 10 NBA players who became flag bearers in the Olympics.

Check out the gallery of these NBA players who became flag bearers at the Olympics.

1. LeBron James – USA (2024 Paris Olympics)

Despite nearing the age of 40, LeBron James continues to amaze and to break records. To make matters more interesting, James isn't only breaking records in the NBA but also in the international basketball scene.

The King recently became the first Team USA basketball player to be assigned as the Olympic flag bearer. The NBA all-time leading scorer and four-time NBA Finals MVP will also be looking to score his third Olympic gold in Paris.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Greece (2024 Paris Olympics)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has come a long way. From being a raw prospect out of Europe, the Greek Freak became a two-time NBA MVP before leading the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA title.

While playing for country and flag, Giannis added another milestone in his illustrious basketball career by becoming Greece's flag bearer in Paris. Giannis and the Greeks will look forward to rediscovering their world basketball glory with the Greek Freak taking charge.

3. Dennis Schroder – Germany (2024 Paris Olympics)

There's no question that Dennis Schroder is one of the most reliable sixth men in the NBA. But when he suits up for the German national team, Schroder is arguably the heart and soul of the team.

After leading Germany to the world championship at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Schroder and the Germans will be out for more gold as they gun for an Olympic gold medal. Before that, the 2023 FIBA World Cup MVP was the flag bearer for his country in Paris.

4. Rui Hachimura – Japan (2020 Tokyo Olympics)

As the first-ever Japanese player to be drafted in the NBA and the first Asian player to be drafted as a lottery pick since Yao Ming, it's safe to say that Japan made the right choice for Rui Hachimura to be the flag bearer of Japan when they hosted the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Although Japan finished winless at the Olympic stage, Hachimura was the clear bright spot for Japan. He averaged 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

5. Patty Mills – Australia (2020 Tokyo Olympics)

Patty Mills has answered the call of duty for Australia in several international tournaments. The 2014 NBA champion is also a lights-out shooter when he plays for the Boomers.

According to reports, Mills became the first Indigenous Australian to be crowned as the flag bearer of any Olympics in Australian sports history. Mills led the Australia Boomers to their first-ever podium finish after finishing with a bronze medal in Tokyo.

6. Pau Gasol – Spain (2012 London Olympics)

There's no question that Pau Gasol is the most successful basketball player to come from Spain, having won two NBA championships. Furthermore, Gasol also helped Spain reach new heights, including a FIBA World Cup title in 2006.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Gasol was rewarded as the flag bearer of the 2012 London Olympics. Gasol went on to lead the charge for Spain, averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Spain finished with the silver medal for the second-straight Olympics.

5. Yi Jianlian – China (2012 London Olympics)

Apart from Gasol, another NBA big man who became the flag bearer of his nation was Yi Jianlian. After the Chinese national team moved on from Yao Ming, the keys of the program was handed to their next cornerstone Yi. Yi may be known as a bust among NBA fans, having carved out a journeyman career. However, Yi was China's best during this time.

After being the flag bearer for China, Yi led China with averages of 14.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, China went winless in the Olympics.

6. Andrei Kirilenko – Russia (2012 London Olympics)

Another NBA player who became a flag bearer at the 2012 London Olympics was Andrei Kirilenko. Known among NBA fans as AK47, Kirilenko was a Swiss army knife in the league en route to becoming an NBA All-Star.

With Russia, Kirilenko was also a certified star. Not only did he become the flag bearer, but he even led them to a bronze-medal finish. Kirilenko averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

7. Manu Ginobili – Argentina (2008 Beijing Olympics)

Argentina basketball reached new heights when Manu Ginobili ushered them into the golden era. In fact, how can anyone forget the time when Manu led Argentina to a gold-medal finish at the 2004 Athens Olympics, highlighted by a major victory over Team USA.

Ginobili once again led his country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as the flag bearer. He continued to star for Argentina, leading them to a bronze-medal in Beijing.

8. Dirk Nowitzki – Germany (2008 Beijing Olympics)

Before Dennis Schroder, another NBA player who carried the flag for Germany at the Summer Games was none other than Dirk Nowitzki. Nowitzki ushered in the revolution of a stretch big man in the NBA.

While playing for Germany, the former Mavericks superstar was also a matchup nightmare. He put up 17.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, leading Germany to a 10th-place finish.

9. Yao Ming – China (2004 Athens Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics)

Among the NBA players in the past, there has only been one who has been named the country's Olympic flag bearer twice. The lone NBA player to do so was China's Yao Ming. Yao Ming would carve out a Hall of Fame worthy NBA career, establishing himself as arguably the best player to ever come from Asia.

It's safe to say that Yao ultimately made groundbreaking waves as an Asian player, even elevating China's basketball program as one of the world's best. Hence, it isn't surprising that China named Yao as their flag bearer for two-straight Olympics.

10. Luis Scola (2004 Athens Olympics)

Before Argentina bagged the gold medal, the national teams were led by a young Luis Scola, who became the flag bearer for Argentina at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

Scola will forever be remembered as part of Argentina's golden age. In fact, the former Houston Rockets big man also answered the call of national team duty for several years, amounting to an Olympic gold medal along with a bronze.