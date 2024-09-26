Thanks to the NBA growing into a world-class sport, players are getting paid handsomely to play in the league. While earning millions of dollars is already a huge help to make someone set for life, that isn't always the case.

Of course, even the most successful professional athletes can fall to poverty. Moreover, there was also a time also in the NBA when athletes didn't enjoy the million-dollar paychecks that modern players do today.

On the other hand, there are NBA players who simply want to try out a side hustle or day job they've been wanting to do. With plenty of variables, there are unique cases when a NBA player decides to work a day job. Here's a look at 10 NBA players who worked day jobs.

Adrian Dantley – Crossing guard

There's no question that Adrian Dantley had a decorated NBA career, having earned six All-Star Game appearances, two All-NBA Team selections, and former Rookie of the Year winner. After hanging up his basketball sneakers, Dantley decided to try his hand in coaching by serving as an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets.

But after leaving basketball for good, Dantley decided to be a crossing guard at Eastern Middle School. Although it only pays an annual salary of under $15,000, Dantley claims it helps him kill time during his retirement chapter instead of being stuck at home. Furthermore, it gives him the chance to keep children safe.

Vin Baker – Barista

During his prime, Vin Baker actually played good basketball. He was a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Team player. But after dealing with alcoholism and depression, Baker's basketball career underwent a downward spiral leading him to go nearly bankrupt.

With the help of Howard Schultz, who owned the Seattle Supersonics and is the former Starbucks CEO, Baker was hired to be a barista for the worldwide coffee brand before becoming a franchise manager.

Blake Griffin – Retail employee

Once the main attraction of the Los Angeles Clippers' Lob City, Blake Griffin provided the NBA plenty of thunderous dunks and highlight reels. However, the six-time All-Star is now beginning a new life after basketball after announcing his retirement from the NBA in April 2024.

No longer a pro athlete, Griffin decided to worked as an employee for Costco. It's not that Griffin is doing it because he's strapped for cash. Instead, it seems that the former NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion is promoting the brand Orgain, which Griffin invested in.

Delonte West – Flooring installer

Delonte West had some bright moments in his basketball career. However, it wasn't long before West's career and personal life took a hit and the former NBA player underwent several issues legally, financially, and psychologically.

Temporarily, it seemed like West got back on his feet by working for a flooring company, thanks to the assistance of Beyer Subaru. Unfortunately, it wasn't long before West was found on the streets again.

LeBron James – Pizza chain employee

While LeBron James is a billionaire thanks to his lucrative NBA contracts, endorsement deals, and business ventures, it was quite a surprise to see him have a stint as an employee of Blaze Pizza.

In promoting Blaze Pizza, which was his investment, James went undercover as an employee with the name Ron. Crazy enough, the establishment's customers had no clue that it was The King himself serving them.

Brandan Wright – Dentist

Brandan Wright had a seasoned NBA career, having played for 10 seasons. But while the NBA vet was usually busy banging bodies against the best big men in the world, Wright also made sure to give back to communities with his foundation called Team Brandan Wright.

In encouraging oral care, the foundation partnered with Delta Dental and Neighborhood Health. The clinic welcomed Wright as a “Celebrity Dentist” for a day in order to help kids become more relaxed when seeing the dentist.

Ron Baker – Project manager

Basketball fans may remember Ron Baker for having stints with the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards. He last played for CSKA Moscow in the EuroLeague. However, Baker was forced to retire due to injuries. This paved the way for Baker to become a project manager at the hospital Ascension Via Christi’s Strategy and Business Development department.

Bob Pettit – Banker

A lot of Hawks fans will remember the greatness of Bob Pettit. In a Hawks uniform, Pettit garnered two NBA MVPs, 11 All-Star Game appearances, 11 All-NBA Team selections, and an NBA championship.

But despite a decorated NBA career, Pettit belonged in the era when NBA players weren't getting lucrative contracts like they are today. As a result, when a job offer from Baton Rouge bank came calling, Pettit answered the call.

Mikal Bridges – Teacher

While Mikal Bridges always dreamed of being a professional hooper, the Nets wing also had a desire to pursue a fulfilling job out of the spotlight as an educator. Fortunately, Bridges got a chance to be a substitute second-grade teacher at PS 134 in Brooklyn. After getting a taste of it, it wouldn't be surprising if Bridges pursues this honorable vocation after his basketball career.

Junior Bridgeman – Fast food chain employee

Given that Junior Bridgeman played in an era when NBA players weren't getting lucrative paychecks, the former 6-foot-5 guard worked as an employee for Wendy's during the offseason. This paved the way for him to gain some much-needed knowledge about operating the fast food business.

Fast-forward to today, Bridgeman is only behind Michael Jordan in terms of the richest former NBA player thanks to becoming a successful fast food mogul.