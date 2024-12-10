While the 5×5 men's basketball team for Team USA has been successful in keeping the distance from the rest of the world, the story isn't the same for Team USA's 3×3 squad. In fact, Team USA basketball disappointed in huge fashion at the Paris Olympics 3×3 men's basketball scene as they dropped out of contention with a forgettable 2-5 record.

With another horrendous showing, there are some clamor to send out NBA players for this event. Here is a look at 10 NBA players who would thrive in 3×3 Men's Basketball.

Check out the gallery below.

Wemby's nearly unstoppable in five-on-five situations, thanks to his combination of size and skill, making him a matchup nightmare. Put him in 3×3 men's basketball, The Alien becomes even harder to stop.

This would force double teams, leading to an open player. On the other hand, whenever the defense tries to go one-on-one, there are only a few players in the world who can shut down Wembanyama in these situations.

Shaquille O'Neal

According to online outlets, Shaq actually considered coming out of retirement to play in the Big3 Basketball League. However, the Big Diesel faced a harsh reality that Father Time has caught up, forfeiting the chance to make a comeback.

But at his prime, Shaq was an unstoppable force in the NBA. With lesser players in 3×3 to stop him, is there anyone stopping the Big Diesel when he gets in the paint?

Joe Johnson

Popularly known as Iso Joe, Joe Johnson was a killer in isolation plays. In fact, right from the get-go, the 3×3 men's basketball format was perfect for his play style. Johnson earned the Big3 Championship to go along with three Big3 MVP Awards.

While the NBA is veering away from isolation plays, there's a place for them in 3×3 Basketball, especially with a more streetball feel to it.

Carmelo Anthony

A true bucket-getter, Carmelo Anthony currently has the most Olympic medals by any men's basketball player. While Olympic Melo was a menace internationally, his deadeye shooting and lethal scoring would easily be an attraction in 3×3 men's basketball.

Melo has a solid bag, allowing him to settle for jumpers at an accurate rate. In 3×3 situations, Melo should have more space to operate, making him even more deadly.

Jamal Crawford

Widely famous for being called J-Crossover, Jamal Crawford did have a deep bag when it comes to his ball-handling moves. As a result, his ability to break ankles and score at will make him an easy attraction in 3×3 situations. With the ability to break down the defense, Crawford would be a force to be reckoned with in isolation plays, which is still prevalent in 3×3 men's basketball.

Allen Iverson

Speaking of breaking ankles, Allen Iverson was one of the closest streetball players the NBA ever witnessed dominate the league. The former NBA MVP's signature Killer Crossover often saw his defenders hit the deck. Put him in 3×3 situations, men's basketball fans would probably see more of that. Iverson's heft and shiftiness would be difficult to stop.

The Black Mamba could score anywhere on the court, even when five defenders were swarming him. With lesser defenders in 3×3 situations, no one would know how much more deadly the late Kobe Bryant would be. Nonetheless, the Black Mamba mentality would probably be in more than full effect had Bryant played 3×3 men's basketball.

Kyrie Irving has to be the best ball handler in the NBA today. Capable of breaking down his defenders, including their ankles, Irving has all the tools to succeed in 3×3 men's basketball. With his ability to create shots for himself, Uncle Drew has proved that he can shine streetball style. As a result, 3×3 basketball would be a natural fit for the Mavericks guard.

Regarded as the best shooter in the world, Stephen Curry can shoot from nearly anywhere on the basketball court. Combine his limitless range with a deep bag, Curry can easily dominate the 3×3 scene with ease. Furthermore, Curry has so much space to work with, giving him much more room to settle for his shots at a deadly rate.

Easy money sniper is the best way to describe Kevin Durant. The unstoppable scorer possesses the size, length, and skills to thrive on a basketball court. Whether it's 5×5 or 3×3, not a lot of players could stop Durant one-on-one. With having more isolation plays in the 3×3 scene, you could count on Durant to rack up the points with ease.