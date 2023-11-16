Draymond Green's recent ejection definitely wasn't the first time he has been ejected, but what NBA players have the most career ejections?

Once again, Draymond Green is the talk of the NBA because of his antics. He was ejected from the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14 after putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock. The incident came after a scuffle between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels. Both of those players were ejected as well. This definitely wasn't the first time that Green has been ejected from a game, though. The extracurriculars that are associated with Draymond Green have made him a regularly ejected player. Who else in NBA history has been ejected as much as Green? Here are the 10 players with the most ejections in NBA history.

Draymond Green should be suspended. This is the type behavior the NBA should be punishing. Not players flexing after a poster dunk. pic.twitter.com/RzeALrNj55 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 15, 2023

T-10. Kenyon Martin, Dennis Rodman, Reggie Miller (12)

Ejections are somewhat of a rarity in the NBA. Kenyon Martin, Dennis Rodman, and Reggie Miller all had their fair share of ejections, but they did so in very different ways, as they were very different players. Kenyon Martin was a gritty and physical player, but he also came into the league with high expectations as the number one overall pick. Martin was known for bringing his intimidating off-the-court buddies to games, but he didn't need the backup, as K-Mart was one of the most frightening players in league history.

Dennis Rodman was a similarly gritty player with a great work ethic and motor, but he was in his own world when it came to being an irritant. He bugged opponents both with stifling defense and annoying antics. Reggie Miller also received 12 ejections in his career. He was the rare primary scoring options superstar who wasn't afraid to risk ejection if it meant standing up for himself or his teammates.

8. Matt Barnes (13)

Matt Barnes didn't back down to anyone. It is what made him such a tough and respected opponent. Barnes even faked inbounding the ball toward Kobe Bryant's head, one of the most feared men in the history of basketball. While The Mamba didn't flinch, it made Bryant realize that it took a special kind of player to be willing to go right at him. Barnes' never-back-down attitude earned the respect of Bryant and many others, but it also led to a fair amount of ejections.

[Mamba Post 16/24] Matt Barnes had a problem with Kobe Bryant and tried to make a move…but Mamba did NOT flinch 🤫 This will forever remain one of the most badass moments in NBA history 📝pic.twitter.com/jRShRfO7A5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2021

T-6. DeMarcus Cousins (14)

DeMarcus Cousins was always a problem in the referee's minds, and in reality, he probably was a problem. He had all of the talent in the world, but his reputation as a hothead preceded him his entire career. Injuries played a big part in Cousins' career not lasting as long as it should have, but his inability to get along with the referees didn't help.

T-6. Shaquille O'Neal (14)

Shaquille O'Neal was a massive man, and he was bigger and stronger than his opponents. He was such a dominant and physical big man that it was truly unnecessary for The Diesel to get ejected as frequently as he did during his career. He also did have a long, 19-year-long career, so the longevity of his career made it seem like he had more of an ejection problem than he actually did, considering he averaged less than one ejection per season.

After Draymond Green's recent altercation with Rudy Gobert, O'Neal did his best impression with Charles Barkley.

Shaq pulled a Draymond Green last night on Inside the NBA as he put Charles Barkley in a chokehold 🤣 (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/kfUIEGjcZ5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

T-4. Anthony Mason (16)

Also one of the players most frequently called for technical fouls, Anthony Mason got into it with everyone on the basketball court. It led to a lot of ejections for someone who was only a role player.

T-4. Charles Barkley (16)

Being short for his position, Charles Barkley had to go the extra mile to become a Hall of Famer. He was also such a strong and athletic player that he could pretty easily physically outdo his opponents. This led to 16 ejections over the course of Barkley's career as the forward tried to find little ways to win ball games.

3. Dwight Howard (17)

With 17 career ejections, Dwight Howard has the third most total ejections in NBA history. Howard is one of many physically daunting players who sometimes crossed the line and were punished for it.

2. Draymond Green (19)

Many people consider Draymond Green to be one of the dirtiest players in NBA history. If you look at the amount of ejections he's received, that would seem to be proven true. Green was suspended last year for being a repeat offender of excessive and over the top actions. His most recent ejection seems to fit that description as well, so it is very possible a suspension will be inbound.

A Draymond Green hoop mixtape of just dirty plays over the years is GOLD pic.twitter.com/zx0IP7tAwe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 15, 2023

The player with the third most technical fouls ever, Rasheed Wallace, has by far the most ejections ever. Wallace was a physical player, liked to get under his opponent's skin, and often had run-ins with referees. Those things were a recipe for being the G.O.A.T of ejections.