With NBA 2K25 just having been released in September 2024, and Jayson Tatum gracing the cover, many NBA stars have been the face of the NBA 2K game series. However, there have been some notable names that have yet to be the cover boy of the popular video game. Here's a look at 10 NBA stars who surprisingly have yet to cover NBA 2K.

Every player playing MyCareer mode would love to have statistics like Russell Westbrook, especially during his MVP season. But despite multiple triple-double seasons, it's a head scratcher that Westbrook has yet to make an NBA 2K cover. The 2017 NBA MVP registered video-game numbers during his peak, which would've made him a solid face of NBA 2K at least once.

Joel Embiid is a huge video-game player. But at the same time, he was also the man that continues to keep The Process alive for the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was only a year ago when Embiid earned his first NBA MVP award. The Sixers star would've been a great NBA 2K ambassador thanks to his lovable personality coupled with his NBA journey that has led him to become an elite-caliber big man in the league today.

Dwight Howard

With three Defensive Player of the Year Awards under his belt coupled with an NBA title, Dwight Howard had one of the most legendary careers.

Furthermore, let's not forget how Howard was once the best center in the NBA, especially after carrying the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals. Howard's charisma and elite play should have landed him a cover on NBA 2K during the late 2000s.

Carmelo Anthony

Another star in the NBA that deserved an NBA cover was Carmelo Anthony, who was one of the best forwards in the league. Let's not forget that Melo nearly outplayed LeBron James in their rookie season for the Rookie of the Year.

Moreover, with a wet jumper both in real life and in NBA 2K, Melo was a beast virtually and in the NBA. His elite scoring should've convinced NBA 2K to make him to cover athlete, especially for gamers who loved tallying monster scoring nights.

Julius Erving

Poetry in motion was the best phrase to describe Julius Erving's basketball career. His ability to make acrobatic shots during his time was amazing and unmatched. As a result, it wasn't surprising that Dr. J is looked up to by many NBA enthusiasts. While legends like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Michael Jordan got to cover for NBA 2K, pretty sure Dr. J also deserved a cover.

Paul Pierce

Widely known as The Truth, Paul Pierce had a roller-coaster NBA career that saw him first struggle with the Boston Celtics before leading them to a title in 2008. Pierce's storyline would've been a great NBA 2K game mode.

However, NBA 2K missed the opportunity, including making him the cover athlete. However, a lot of basketball fans will agree that the 2008 NBA Finals MVP deserved at least one cover with the video game.

Kawhi Leonard isn't one of the most charismatic players. However, he lets his game do the talking by winning two NBA Finals MVPs with two different teams. Leonard has the ability to shift into a higher gear in the playoffs when it matters the most.

While that would've been enough to land an NBA 2K cover, unfortunately, that never materialized. In fact, his ability to take down super teams would've been an enticing addition to NBA 2K games.

Steve Nash

Not only were championship rings elusive for Steve Nash but also NBA 2K covers. It's quite surprising that a back-to-back NBA MVP failed to land at least a cover on NBA 2K. With Nash's elite playmaking and high IQ, having him as a cover boy for the video game in the 2000s would've made a lot of sense. Unfortunately, NBA 2K never pulled the trigger.

Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan is known as the Big Fundamental, having led the San Antonio Spurs to several championships across different decades. But despite his dominance in the NBA, it was a head scratcher that Duncan never got a chance to grace the cover of NBA 2K.

Unfortunately, Duncan has never been historically appealing in NBA 2K games as his play style simply doesn't suit the video game. Nonetheless, Duncan's legacy in the NBA is still felt among fans.

The reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is dominating the NBA. But despite a lovable personality and an unorthodox style of play that ushered in playmaking centers, it's surprising that Jokic has yet to be on the cover of NBA 2K. Given that his buddy Luka Doncic has already been the face of NBA 2K22, Jokic might get his turn in the near future.