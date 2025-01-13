Fans, media, and players alike are all over the board on where Kobe Bryant ranks all time. There are those out there (myself included) who rank him as a top three or four player in NBA history. Others have him outside of the top 10. For example, a viral clip has shown Jason Williams questioning if Bryant is even a top-five all-time member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

If you fall on the latter end of the Kobe Bryant equation, then this article is for you. We went to ChatGPT to see the cases for 10 all-time greats to rank above Bryant. So, check out the gallery to see what artificial intelligence has to say. We've also provided our own analysis on if we think ChatGPT got the picks right or wrong.

1. Michael Jordan

ChatGPT reasoning: Michael Jordan is often seen as the gold standard in basketball. His six championships, five MVPs, and unmatched competitive drive set him apart. While Kobe’s career is remarkable, Jordan’s combination of scoring, defense, leadership, and clutch performances in the Finals places him firmly ahead. Jordan is the prototype for what a shooting guard should be: elite on both ends, dominant in the postseason, and able to elevate his team in critical moments.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Kobe Bryant molded his game after Michael Jordan, and he is often compared to him because of it. His accolades aren't far off the greatest player of all time, either, but Bryant is clearly the poor man's version of Jordan. They were both athletic freaks with a legendary dunking package, incredible defense, and an impressive mid-range shot to boot.

However, Jordan's six championships are more than Bryant's five, his five MVP's are greater than Bryant's one, and his 10 scoring titles clear Bryant's two times leading the league in that category. Both players are among the clutchest offensive players and the best defensive players ever, but Jordan was simply better.

2. LeBron James

ChatGPT reasoning: LeBron’s longevity, versatility, and ability to impact every aspect of the game make him a more complete player than Kobe. While Kobe had more championships (5 vs. 4), LeBron has consistently been a top player in every season of his career, showing a broader range of skills, including passing and defense. LeBron has led teams to championships in multiple eras with varying teammates, demonstrating a level of adaptability and consistency that surpasses Kobe’s.

Did ChatGPT get it right? The other player in G.O.A.T conversations is LeBron James, so artificial intelligence was once again correct in its claim that he had (has) a better career than Bryant. Some will claim that Bryant having five championships in comparison to James' four should justify him ranking higher, but it is still very impressive that James has appeared in 10 championship series.

James is not only first in career scoring, but he is one of the best rebounders and passers the game has ever seen. That versatility separates him from Bryant, who, on offense, was only known as a scorer. In fact, Bryant's lack of passing is what a lot of critics hold against him, whereas James clearly makes his teammates better.

3. Bill Russell

ChatGPT reasoning: Russell’s career achievements and impact on defense and team success are unparalleled. His 11 championships (the most by any player in NBA history) overshadow Kobe’s 5. Russell’s ability to elevate his team and dominate defensively—while being a key part of one of the NBA’s most successful dynasties—sets him apart. While his offensive game wasn’t as refined as Kobe’s, his winning pedigree and defensive presence make him a superior player in terms of overall legacy.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Comparing players from the league's infancy to those who dominated in the 21st century is never easy. Bill Russell deserves to be praised for his 11 championships and five MVPs. That is a resume that, on the surface, blows Bryant's out of the water. Bryant and Russell played in seriously different eras, though, and it can be argued that the amount the Black Mamba accomplished in his career is even more impressive than what Russell did when there were only eight teams in the league and while he was playing with a number of other Hall of Famers.

While we aren't taking anything away from Russell, Bryant certainly has way more memorable moments, and it is a lot easier to recognize how great he was because it is easier to actually watch the games he played in and the highlights he made. Russell is one of the only players as polzaring as Bryant in all time rankings, and they probably should rank relatively closely.

4. Magic Johnson

ChatGPT reasoning: Magic Johnson was a revolutionary point guard who changed the way the game was played. His size (6'9″) and basketball IQ allowed him to dominate games with his passing and leadership. Magic led the Lakers to five championships and was the focal point of one of the most iconic dynasties in NBA history. His ability to run an offense and make teammates better in a way that Kobe didn’t quite match, along with his five championships, places him above Kobe in terms of impact.

Did ChatGPT get it right? While Kobe Bryant all-time ranking discourse is common these days, so is all-time Los Angeles Lakers dialogue. Magic Johnson and Bryant are the two that should be most commonly talked about, because unlike Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal, they played their whole careers with the Lakers.

Johnson and Bryant were very different players, but they accomplished a lot of the same things. Johnson was a pure point guard who thrived assisting his teammates and running in transition. Bryant was a pure scorer who could get a bucket from anywhere in the half-court.

Scoring is the name of the game, though, which is the main reason why we would have ranked Bryant over Johnson. You certainly can't be mad at those who rank Johnson higher, though. Additionally, Bryant's longevity (his 20-year career gave him one of the longest careers ever) meant he impacted the Lakers for a lot longer than Johnson, who was unfortunately forced to retire prematurely due to an HIV diagnosis.

5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

ChatGPT reasoning: Kareem is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, and his skyhook shot was virtually unstoppable. His combination of scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking made him an elite player for two decades. Kareem’s six championships and six MVPs (the most in NBA history) are a testament to his greatness. While Kobe was an offensive force, Kareem’s impact in terms of both his scoring ability and his consistency over a long career makes him a superior player.

Did ChatGPT get it right? While Michael Jordan and LeBron James are most talked about as the G.O.A.T, there are those out there that have Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the greatest player in NBA history. When comparing his career against Bryant's, it is somewhat hard to take the shooting guard over the center.

Abdul-Jabbar has six championships and a league-record six MVPs to his name. He was drafted in the '60s, he was the best player in the '70s, and he dominated and collected championships until one year before the '90s. Like Bryant, Abdul-Jabbar thrived on both sides of the floor, too. I'd rank Abdul-Jabbar as the third-best NBA player ever and give Bryant the fourth slot.

6. Wilt Chamberlain

ChatGPT reasoning: Wilt Chamberlain was a statistical machine, known for his dominance in scoring and rebounding. His 100-point game and multiple seasons averaging over 50 points per game show a level of offensive production that no one, not even Kobe, can compare to. Wilt’s two championships might be fewer than Kobe’s five, but his statistical dominance across various categories makes him one of the most unstoppable forces the NBA has ever seen.

Did ChatGPT get it right? The only player to score more points in a game than the 81 Bryant dropped in 2006 is Wilt Chamberlain. The center notoriously scored 100 points in 1962. In fact, 15 of the top 28 highest-scoring affairs ever belong to Chamberlain. Considering scoring was Bryant's calling card, it is fair that ChatGPT ranked Chamberlain above Bryant.

We'd still give Bryant the nod over Chamberlain, though. Even during his playing days, Chamberlain was often criticized for not playing a winning style of play. He only won two championships, and he wasn't even given as many MVPs as fellow '50s/'60s star Bill Russell.

7. Larry Bird

ChatGPT reasoning: Larry Bird was an incredibly skilled and competitive player who was a perfect embodiment of the “winning culture.” His basketball IQ, shooting, passing, and defense were all elite. Bird was also a fierce competitor who led the Celtics to three championships and was part of one of the most iconic rivalries in NBA history with Magic Johnson. While Kobe had a greater individual scoring reputation, Bird’s all-around game and leadership make him more impactful in the context of team success.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Like his rival Magic Johnson, Larry Bird had one of the best primes the NBA has ever seen. It included back-to-back-to-back MVP nods. However, back injuries shut his career down too quick, which meant he didn't rack up the career numbers like a long-time player such as Kobe Bryant did.

Bird's career 21,791 points dwell in comparison to the 33,643 Bryant was able to score. Bryant was even more to get more assists (6,306) in his career than Bird did (5,695) despite Bird being known as a great passer and Bryant not being known for that role. Longevity vs. prime is a common debate amongst NBA fans, but considering Bryant was in his prime for the most of his career, we probably have to disagree with ChatGPT taking Bird over Bryant.

8. Shaquille O'Neal

ChatGPT reasoning: Shaquille O’Neal’s combination of size, strength, and dominance in the paint made him one of the most dominant players ever. His peak during the early 2000s, particularly during his three-peat with the Lakers, was unparalleled in terms of scoring efficiency and imposing physicality. While Kobe and Shaq had their differences, the fact that Shaq was the centerpiece of those Lakers championship teams and won Finals MVP three times in a row suggests he had a more significant impact during their championships together.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Kobe Bryant made it known that he was happy to surpass former teammate Shaquille O'Neal in NBA Finals rings. That was the case because it was O'Neal, not Bryant, who was the 1A option during their time together in Los Angeles. However, in our opinion, Bryant's time after O'Neal's departure from the Lakers was greater than the time O'Neal spent without Bryant, so we think the shooting guard should rank higher than the center he made so many memories with.

Both players deserved more than the one MVP they won, but Bryant had more All-Star appearances (18 to 15), All-Defensive nods (12 to three), and All-NBA First-Team awards (11 to eight). Both O'Neal and Bryant were great, and they were often great together. Even O'Neal has advocated for Bryant as the second-best player in NBA history, though.

9. Tim Duncan

ChatGPT reasoning: Tim Duncan’s quiet, unflashy style of play and incredible leadership led the San Antonio Spurs to five championships. Duncan was an elite defender, rebounder, and efficient scorer. While Kobe’s individual scoring and flashy play often drew the spotlight, Duncan’s consistency, versatility, and team-first mentality made him more effective in contributing to team success, especially over the course of a long, successful career. Duncan also dominated the Finals with his leadership and fundamental skills.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant played at the same time, so they are two of the easiest players to compare. Both players played on a dynasty, and even though they won the same amount of championships, Bryant was more statistically dominant and even won two of his championships without Shaquille O'Neal.

Both players are among the most underrated defensive players ever, but neither actually won a Defensive Player of the Year award, which makes us want to resort more to offense in this conversation. Bryant was a career 25 point-per-game scorer, whereas Duncan only scored 19 points per game. Bryant could go get you a bucket at any given time, where as Duncan more so played within a system. These two players played the game in very different fashions, and both are among the best players in league history, but Bryant simply had to do more to keep his teams afloat.

10. Kevin Durant

ChatGPT reasoning: Kevin Durant is one of the most efficient scorers in NBA history. Standing 7 feet tall with the ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor, Durant’s offensive game is nearly unmatched. While he has fewer championships than Kobe (2 vs. 5), Durant has been a consistent top player on both ends of the floor and has proven his ability to perform in the clutch, as seen in his Finals MVP performances with the Warriors. His combination of size, shooting, and scoring efficiency make him a more well-rounded and impactful player than Kobe, especially in terms of offensive versatility.

Did ChatGPT get it right? Kevin Durant is unusually efficient as a scorer, whereas Bryant was more of a volume scorer. They are both scorers nonetheless, but you'd definitely prefer Durant's efficiency. That is the case to be made for Durant over Bryant, but the latter has had a better career because of the accolades he has amassed over his career.

No accolade emphasises the difference in Durant and Bryant's career than the differential in their rings. Bryant has won the championship five times, whereas Durant only has two rings, both of which he needed to join the Golden State Warriors to get. Bryant, meanwhile, never left the Los Angeles Lakers squad he joined on draft day.

Durant's decision to join the Warriors has caught him a lot of flak, and we think he is unfairly judged because of it. We also think Durant should be in more top-10 conversations than he is in, but having him above Bryant all time just seems wrong.