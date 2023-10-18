With the NBA season just a week away it's time to speculate upon which players will have a breakout season. It could be a young blossoming superstar, or even a veteran star trying to regain their glory. When judging breakout players, what better way is there than to check out their 2k rating?

10. Trae Young

Trae Young's 2k rating always seems to start a bit too low. He currently sits at an 89, just shy of the 90+ club. The Hawks star guard averaged 26.2 points, 3 rebounds, and 11.1 assists per game last season. The numbers for Young are always there, and he's led the Hawks to some deep playoff runs in his Young (no pun intended) career. The issue for Young always stems from his defense. He's an undersized guard in the modern NBA who struggles to contest opposing players on defense. However, Trae always finds a way to crack into the 90+ club at some point in the season. Expect big things from Trae Young this season to boost his overall into the 90s.

9. Paul George

Paul George has slowly become another over-hated and over-criticized player. George also is rated 89 in NBA2k at the moment, but his potential to boost his overall is quite high. George is one of the best two-way stars in the league. He averaged 23.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 5.1 APG last season. George hasn't had a season where he's averaged less than one steal in his entire career when healthy. Health has been a big question for George for the past few years. Still, just four seasons removed from a top-three finish in MVP voting, George hasn't played more than 60 games since that 2019 season. If Paul George can stay healthy, expect him to join teammate Kawhi Leonard in the NBA2k 90+ club.

8. Jaylen Brown

Another one of the best two-way stars in the league, Jaylen Brown still has room to grow. Another 89 overall on this list, Brown averaged 26.6 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and 3.5 APG last season. Brown's biggest issue throughout his whole career has been turnovers. A weak left hand has made him a bit predictable and sloppy offensively at times. However, his star talent shines through that weakness. He's one of the league's top scorers, and can often be seen guarding the opposing team's best player every night. Jaylen Brown might be the safest pick to join the NBA2k 90+ club.

7. Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has become the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The only thing that may be keeping him out of the 90+ club could be his age. Still just 22 years old, Edwards averaged 24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 4.4 APG last season and is an 88 overall in NBA2k. While Karl-Anthony Towns is still a star in Minnesota, he's been a bit injury-prone recently which has opened the door for Edwards to shine. Expect another big-time year from Anthony Edwards as he looks to make the jump from star to superstar.

6. De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox is a young star who truly blossomed last season. He was the clear number-one option on a Sacramento Kings team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Fox averaged 25 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 6.1 APG a year ago, and looks to continue to grow on that. The Kings drew a tough first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors last year, but that shouldn't take away from just how good De'Aaron Fox has become. Fox and the Kings look to make the playoffs again this year, and if they can manage to win a playoff series, Fox will surely jump from an 88 to a 90+ overall.

5. Bam Adebayo

This one may be more of a reach, But Adebayo will have to get there if his Miami Heat want to return to the NBA Finals. Bam currently sits at an 87 overall and averaged 20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, and 3.2 APG last season. What sets Adebayo apart from the rest is his versatility. He's able to switch on any pick-and-roll play, guard the perimeter, and block shots down low. While his offensive game may need a bit of work, last year was his career high in PPG, which is a great sign for the Heat. Bam's unique versatility and key role with the Miami Heat should give him a chance to crack a 90 overall in NBA2k.

4. Jalen Brunson

Another potential reach, Brunson emerged as the focal point and leader of the New York Knicks offense last season. Brunson is also an 87 overall and averaged 24 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 6.2 APG in his first season with the Knicks. It will be hard to top such a stellar season, but Brunson may have to if the Knicks look to improve upon their second-round exit from a year ago. Brunson's found home in New York, and being reunited with some of his old Villanova teammates should help give him an edge. If the Knicks want to have the same success as they did last year, think of Brunson as a candidate to become a 90 overall.

3. Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton emerged into an all-star last season with the Pacers and should only continue to grow. The 23-year-old is an 88 overall and averaged 20.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, and 10.4 APG. Haliburton is the leader of a young Pacers squad still trying to find their identity. This means he'll have plenty of chances to score and assist his teammates. Haliburton's high usage rate should be enough for him to grow into a 90 overall.

2. Lamelo Ball

Ball is still so young with so much potential. At just 22 years of age, the 2021 Rookie of the Year averaged 23.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 8.4 APG. The argument could be made that Ball would've joined the 90+ club last year but was only able to play 36 games. Ball leads a Hornets team with lackluster talent and expectations, so expect his star power to shine through.

1. Victor Wembanyama

It'd be hard to keep the most hyped-up draft pick since Lebron James off this list. Wembanyama is an absolute freak of a player with unlimited potential. The 19-year-old currently sits at an 84 overall in NBA2k24. Wemby has shown flashes of an unstoppable combination of size and skill in the preseason. Like Lamelo Ball, He should have the green light to take over on a Spurs team with little expectations. If Wembanyama can live up to and exceed the hype surrounding him, he has a chance to break into the 90+ club as just a rookie.

The NBA season tips off on October 24th.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.