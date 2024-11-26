The Lakers have always been an attractive destination for NBA superstars, given the franchise's big market and decorated history. However, it's worth noting that the Lakers seem to miss their targeted players these days.

Unlike in the past, the Lakers have managed to secure the services of some coveted talents. Here's a look at the 10 surprisingly rare times the Lakers landed their player target.

Andre Drummond (2021)

In the midst of their title defense in the 2020-2021 season, the Lakers were in search of an All-Star caliber big man to fill the hole of an injured Anthony Davis. Unsatisfied with Marc Gasol, the Purple and Gold made buyout player Andre Drummond their target. Although the Lakers were able to land the All-Star center, it wasn't enough to propel them to a second-straight title.

After a failed title defense, the Lakers felt like they needed a third star, especially when LeBron James and Anthony Davis experienced injury-riddled seasons in their title defense.

As a result, the Lakers gave up their championship core pieces to acquire former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook with LeBron James' encouragement. While the Lakers got Westbrook for their third star, his fit was terrible, causing the Lakers to miss the postseason.

Dwight Howard (2012)

Disgruntled in Orlando, the Lakers were willing to do whatever it takes to lure Dwight Howard to Los Angeles. The Lakers succeeded via a blockbuster four-team trade. With Howard's acquisition, the Lakers were hoping to compete for a title in an era where super teams were more rampant. However, injuries and egos ultimately hampered Howard's first stint with the Lakers.

Steve Nash (2012)

After spending some MVP seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Steve Nash was a top free agent in 2012. With the intention of winning a championship in his final years in the NBA, the two-time NBA MVP was keen on joining a contender.

With Nash available, the Lakers also made Nash their top priority in free agency. Although the Purple and Gold were able to sign Nash, the back-to-back NBA MVP was no longer in his prime to make a significant impact for a title run.

Metta World Peace (2009)

Despite a scuffle with Kobe Bryant in the 2009 Playoffs, Metta World Peace, who was formerly known as Ron Artest, was a Lakers target for his perimeter defense.

After the Lakers won the 2009 NBA championship, Metta World Peace announced that he was signing with the Lakers. The signing proved to be pivotal, as Metta World Peace drained some clutch baskets for the Lakers in the 2010 Playoffs, completing the back-to-back titles.

Pau Gasol (2008)

With the hope of finding another star to pair with Kobe Bryant while finding more depth to their frontcourt, the Lakers knew they had to get Pau Gasol, who the Memphis Grizzlies wanted to unload. The Grizzlies aimed for youth, as they sent Gasol to the Purple and Gold, paving the way for three-consecutive Finals appearances and two NBA championships.

LeBron James (2018)

After the rebuilding chapter was underwhelming after Kobe Bryant's departure, the Lakers needed to inject some excitement back into the city by landing a superstar in the 2018 NBA free agency.

In a turn of events, the second-most decorated NBA franchise was able to land LeBron James. James elevated LA into a title contender, having won a championship inside the bubble in 2020 before becoming the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Champions.

Anthony Davis (2019)

After the arrival of LeBron James, the Lakers front office knew they had to make the most out of James' closing championship window. As a result, LA targeted New Orleans Pelicans disgruntled star Anthony Davis.

In return, the Lakers gave away their entire young core to accomplish their target. Fortunately, since Davis' acquisition, the Purple and Gold added an NBA championship and an NBA In-Season Tournament trophy.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1975)

Unhappy with the small market in Milwaukee, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar requested a trade. With the Lakers wanting to return to their glory days, an Abdul-Jabbar acquisition would put them in the best position to do so.

LA surrendered Elmore Smith, Brian Winters, Junior Bridgeman, and Dave Meyers. Although acquiring Abdul-Jabbar didn't immediately result in a championship, drafting Magic Johnson completed the puzzle for the Showtime Lakers dynasty.

Experiencing a long title drought, the Lakers needed to end their title slump at a time when Shaquille O'Neal was growing unhappy in Orlando. Given the availability of a generational talent like Shaq, the Purple and Gold went all in by signing the Big Diesel. Of course, Shaq was the centerpiece of the Lakers team that led the franchise to its last three-peat from 2000 to 2002.